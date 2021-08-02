Free Summer Activities in Middle Tennessee

Summertime is a great time to create new memories as a family. Middle Tennessee offers an abundance of free activities for your family to enjoy this summer. Take a look at our top picks!

Community Parks

Old Fort Park, Murfreesboro

50-acre community park whose facilities include a large picnic shelter, kids’ castle playground and lage open play space.

Old Fort Park is located at 1025 Old Fort Parkway, Murfreesboro

Crockett Park, Brentwood

Covering 164 acres, this is the city’s largest park. It features 2 playgrounds, large grassy areas, natural trails, a paved trail and the historic Cool Springs house.

Crockett Park is located at 1500 Volunteer Parkway, Brentwood

Pinkerton Park, Franklin

Pinkerton is one of the most popular parks in Franklin for a reason. Both the north and west sides of the park have rivers, a one-mile walking trail, small children’s playground and the locally famous Tinkerbell playground.

Pinkerton Park is located at 405 Murfreesboro Rd, Franklin

Free Bowling

Sign up for the Kids Bowl Free program! Each registered child receives 2 free games of bowling each day, all summer long. Click here to find bowling near you.

Radnor Lake State Park

Open from 6:00 a.m. to 20 minutes after sunset all year round, Radnor will offer a beautiful, serene experience right in the middle of Nashville. This 1,368-acre park provides hiking trails, interpretive canoe floats (only a $2.00 registration charge) and various events throughout the year.

Kids Building Workshops

Both Lowes and Home Depot offer free workshops where kids will learn to create and build various items all while having fun.

The Opryland Hotel

Take a stroll through the Gaylord Opryland Hotel. Popular among tourists, it is also a local favorite. It is a city within walls and provides experiences such as 9-acres of indoor gardens (with waterfalls), dancing fountains, an indoor boat ride and seasonal activities.

Opryland Hotel is located at 2800 Opryland Dr, Nashville.

The Tennessee State Museum

Experience Tennessee’s history, art and culture as you walk through various displays that range from the state’s natural history beginning to present day events.

Tennessee State Museum is located at 1000 Rosa L Parks Blvd, Nashville

Walk Downtown Franklin

Enjoy the historic Downtown Franklin area. Walk the quaint streets as you enjoy the many galleries, boutiques, eateries and notable local favorites (such as the Franklin Theatre).

Stones River National Cemetery

Located in Murfreesboro, this cemetery is the final resting place of Union soldiers. Learn Civil War history as you walk the grounds and gaze at different monuments that bring honor to these soldiers.

Stones River National Cemetery is located at 2552 Old Nashville Hwy, Murfreesboro.

Cannonsburgh Pioneer Village

Cannonsburgh Pioneer Village is a walkable time capsule that displays what life was like in Tennessee during the 19th century. Experience a grist mill, school house, general store and other facets of pioneer life.

Cannonsburg Pioneer Village is located at 312 S Front St, Murfreesboro

Walk Broadway

Let kids experience the many sights and sounds of Nashville’s Broadway! With music in almost every venue, stores to browse and beautiful sights like the Cumberland river – Broadway will make for a fun and memorable time.

Centennial Park

A Nashville staple. Enjoy gazing at the Nashville Parthenon as your little ones play on the playground or run across the many open acres that make up this beautiful park.

Centennial Park is located at 2500 West End Ave, Nashville.