Video: Morgan Wallen Makes Surprise Appearance at Luke Bryan Concert

During Luke Bryan’s sold out concert at Bridgestone Arena Friday night, Morgan Wallen made a surprise appearance.
Joining Bryan was FGL’s Tyler Hubbard with a collaboration of “This Is How We Roll,” a song Hubbard co-wrote with Brian Kelley, Cole Swindell, and Luke Bryan. Jason Aldean also joined Hubbard and Bryan for “The Only Way I Know.”
Aldean introduced Morgan Wallen to the stage, where Music Mayhem says Wallen welcomed an overwhelming amount of applause and cheers. Wallen then performed two songs, “More Than My Hometown” and Whiskey Glasses.” This was Wallen’s first performance (other than a surprise appearance at Kid Rock’s Honky Tonk Bar back in May) since his was caught on video using a racial slur.
Following Wallen’s performance, Wallen, Hubbard, Bryan, and Aldean all collaborated on a rendition of “She’s Country.”
See the video and photos below.
