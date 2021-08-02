Check Bus Routes Before the 2021-22 School Year

Families whose students will be riding the bus during the 2021-22 school year may now check their routes on the WCS Bus Routes and School Zones page.

Routes and bus numbers change every year. That’s why it’s important for families to check the website before the first day of school.

“If families check their child’s bus information this week, please check it again a couple days prior to August 6,” said WCS Planning and Zoning Supervisor Allison Nunley. “We add many new bus stops just before the start of school, which may affect stop times on the entire route.”

Students should be at their bus stop at least five minutes before the published time. Bus service requests may be updated throughout the school year using a parent’s Skyward account.

Once the school year begins, families will be notified of changes through student notes distributed by the driver, call outs through the district’s phone, text and email notification system and emails with a copy of the note attached. Notes are sent to parents and students if a stop time changes by 10 minutes or more due to a route change.

Stopfinder App

New this year! Families can now track their child’s bus by using the Stopfinder mobile app. Parents and students will have the ability to create push notification alert zones.

Those who are new to the district will receive an activation email before the start of school. Those emails will be sent daily, and families should check thier junk mail folder if they do not receive it. Once the subscription is activated, families may download the free app and sign in to view bus schedules. The subscription can be shared with other parents and caregivers. For more information about the app, visit the Stopfinder Parent Guide on the WCS Bus Routes page.

Staying Safe on the Bus

The WCS Transportation Department provides bus transportation to all eligible WCS students who travel to and from their zoned school each day.

Safety on and off the bus is the department’s top priority. All buses are inspected before and during the school year. Drivers are trained throughout the year, and buses are equipped with GPS and digital cameras to ensure a safe environment for students.

The bus is an extension of the school day, and the school Code of Conduct applies to behavior on the bus. Students may lose eligibility to ride if they violate school bus conduct policy. Rules and regulations regarding conduct on the bus may be viewed on the WCS Bus Rules page. Parents will also receive a pamphlet with WCS School Transportation Safety and Discipline Guidelines.