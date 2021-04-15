Hospitality Provider Announced for New Rock Quarry Venue

Centerplate, a Sodexo company and the leading hospitality partner to North America’s premier live entertainment venues, has been awarded the long-term contract to provide hospitality and food service at the newly named FirstBank Amphitheater and will be responsible for the management of food and beverage, VIP Box and Suite in-seat service and alcohol service.

Located at Graystone Quarry in Thompson’s Station at the southern border of Franklin, Tennessee, FirstBank Amphitheater is a world-class boutique amphitheater with seats for 7,500 fans and is nestled within a beautiful, wooded, natural stone and park-like reclaimed limestone quarry, creating a spectacular natural backdrop for audiences. FirstBank Amphitheater plans to open its gates later this year for memorable music experiences.

Graystone Quarry and Live Nation have come together to bring to market a one-of-a kind live performance venue with the largest live performance entertainment company to create amazing fan experiences in and around Music City.

“With the selection of Centerplate, Graystone Quarry is adding to the team a company with ton of experience with some of the most amazing outdoor music venues in the country,” said Rick McEachern, CEO at Graystone Quarry and General Manager at FirstBank Amphitheater. “Centerplate shares our vision for delivering a great experience from the time a fan enters the property to the time they head home.”

The elevated concessions menus from Centerplate will feature an enjoyable culinary experience with food sourced from local farmers and suppliers, that will include house-smoked barbecue, pre-assembled “Rock Box” picnic boxes, specialty pizzas, and Nashville hot chicken. Signature and show-specific cocktails will also delight guests of age who come to the venue to enjoy a show.

“This venue is going to be a premier, outdoor entertainment experience right outside of Nashville, and we are thrilled to be curating a best-in-class food experience here,” said Steve Pangburn, CEO, Centerplate / Sodexo Sports & Leisure. “We’ll provide an amazing food experience at every step in the guest journey through the concert night – leveraging all the experiences of our in-house music venue experts.”

In addition to FirstBank Amphitheater, Centerplate and Sodexo have a long history of serving at some of the most distinctive music venues in America including the Hollywood Bowl, Red Hat Amphitheater, The Fillmore Auditorium, The Shell, Denver Performing Arts Complex, Pikes Peak Center and many more.

About Centerplate / Sodexo Sports & Leisure

Each year, the combination of Sodexo and Centerplate enhances the level of services provided to more than 116 million guests across premier venues in North America, such as stadiums, arenas, convention centers, museums, zoos, aquariums and more. Through consumer research, innovations and local personalization, we are positioned to deliver an unrivaled array of services to successfully contribute to offer a memorable experience for the guests in our partner venues.

From hosting VIPs at the Super Bowl to superheroes at Comic Con, the company provides hospitality services to North America’s premier events. Learn more about Sodexo Sports and Leisure.

About Graystone Quarry

Graystone Quarry provides one-of-a-kind amazing and memorable corporate meetings and off-sites, weddings, celebrations, and music events in a creative and relaxing natural setting. For additional information visit, http://www.graystonequarry.com. For more information about FirstBank Amphitheater, please visit FirstBankAmphitheater.com.