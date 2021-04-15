OBITUARY: Don David Smith

Don David Smith, age 68 of Franklin, TN passed away April 13, 2021.

Don is preceded in death by his parents, Leslie and Mary Smith; brother, Bill Smith; sister, Vivian Crafton; great grandchildren, Leighton and Painter Mosley.

Survived by his daughter, Patricia Felts and Mary (Michael) Robinson; seven grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; brother, Leslie (Sherron) Smith, Jr; sister, Pat (Gary) Walls and brother in-law, Robert Crafton.

Funeral services will be conducted 2:00PM Friday, April 16, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in Hood Cemetery on Snow Bird Hollow. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Danny Holt and Robert Crafton.

Visitation will be held 5-7:00PM Thursday and one hour prior to the service Friday at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home