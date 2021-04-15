GM Expected to Announce $2.3B Electric Vehicle Battery Factory in Spring Hill

General Motors and LG Energy Solution are expected to formally announce a $2.37 billion electric vehicle battery factory at GM’s Spring Hill campus, reports Nashville Business Journal.
“The battery will be for the Cadillac Lyriq electric crossover vehicle that GM will begin building at its nearby Spring Hill assembly plant next year,” reports Reuters.
The announcement is expected to come tomorrow, Friday, April 16 at 9am. According to a media advisory, General Motors Chairman and CEO Mary Barra, along with senior leaders from GM and LG Energy Solution, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, and local officials will make a major U.S. manufacturing-related announcement at that time.
The event, which will be at the Tennessee State Museum in Nashville, will be live-streamed here.
The anticipated electric vehicle battery factory in Spring Hill will be similar to a Lordstown, Ohio GM factory, which broke ground in May 2020. The Lordstown factory will produce Ultium battery cells and create more than 1,100 new jobs in Northeast Ohio. It is expected to be operational in early 2022, reports Cleveland Business Journal.
