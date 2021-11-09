Holiday Movie Schedule at the Franklin Theatre

The Franklin Theatre wants to be a part of your holiday traditions. They have selected a great list of movies for the 2021 holiday season, including the following:
How the Grinch Stole Christmas (PG)
Nov 26, 2021; 2:30 PM
A Christmas Story (PG)
Nov 26, 2021; 7 PM
Elf (PG)
Nov 27, 2021; 2:30 PM
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (PG-13)
Multiple Showings
Trading Places (R)
Nov 28, 2021; 7 PM
Arthur Christmas (PG)
Dec 4, 2021; 10 AM
Christmas in Connecticut
Dec 7, 2021; 2:30PM, 7 PM
Polar Express (G)
Multiple Showings
White Christmas
Multiple Showings
It’s a Wonderful Life (PG)
Multiple Showings
Little Women (PG)
Multiple Showings
Love Actually (R)
Multiple Showings
New Year’s Eve (PG-13)
Multiple Showings
When Harry Met Sally (R)
Dec 30, 2021; 7 PM
Additional movie showings will be added, Individual tickets and to all holiday season performances and movies are now available at www.FranklinTheatre.com, by calling 615-538-2076 or at the box office.