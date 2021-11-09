Holiday Movie Schedule at the Franklin Theatre

The Franklin Theatre wants to be a part of your holiday traditions. They have selected a great list of movies for the 2021 holiday season, including the following:

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (PG)

Nov 26, 2021; 2:30 PM

A Christmas Story (PG)

Nov 26, 2021; 7 PM

Elf (PG)

Nov 27, 2021; 2:30 PM

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (PG-13)

Multiple Showings

Trading Places (R)

Nov 28, 2021; 7 PM

Arthur Christmas (PG)

Dec 4, 2021; 10 AM

Christmas in Connecticut

Dec 7, 2021; 2:30PM, 7 PM

Polar Express (G)

Multiple Showings

White Christmas

Multiple Showings

It’s a Wonderful Life (PG)

Multiple Showings

Little Women (PG)

Multiple Showings

Love Actually (R)

Multiple Showings

New Year’s Eve (PG-13)

Multiple Showings

When Harry Met Sally (R)

Dec 30, 2021; 7 PM

Additional movie showings will be added, Individual tickets and to all holiday season performances and movies are now available at www.FranklinTheatre.com, by calling 615-538-2076 or at the box office.