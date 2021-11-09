Nominees for Franklin Tomorrow Volunteer Awards Revealed

The nominees have been announced for the 15th Annual Franklin Tomorrow Exemplary Community Volunteer Awards, which will be held on Tuesday, November 16 at 6 p.m.

The event will be held at Rolling Hills Community Church, 1810 Columbia Avenue, Franklin. A one-hour social time will start at 5 p.m. and feature appetizers from Catering & Events by Suzette for those in attendance.

Tickets are $25 per person although each attendee and their nominator receive complimentary tickets. To purchase tickets, go to https://franklintomorrowvolunteerawards2021.eventbrite.com.

“Franklin Tomorrow received so many great nominees this year. We want to make sure we honor as many volunteers that we can, so categories may be adjusted accordingly,” said Mindy Tate, Franklin Tomorrow executive director. “Also, we will once again have a special In Memoriam program which will honor community leaders, volunteers and individuals who have passed away over the last year.”

Nominees and their nominators are:

Corporate Volunteerism Award:

HCA Healthcare, SaddleUp!; Mars Petcare, Williamson County Animal Center; and Tractor Supply Company, SaddleUp!

Emerging Leader Award:

Allie Porter Noah, A Vintage Affair; Ashley Roberts, Youth Leadership Franklin; Becca Leavy, Freedom Reigns Ranch; Laura Prechel, Maury County & Williamson County Animal Centers; and Mauri Riesenberg, A Vintage Affair.

Neighbor To Neighbor Award:

Cara Finger, My Bag My Story; Dr. Yog Nepal; Mike Simmons, Mustaches4Kids; and Myriam Farias, Path United.

Volunteer Spirit Awards:

Amy Alexander, LMFT, Find Hope Franklin; Bernice Karnett, Williamson County Animal Center; Brenda Arnold, Backlight Productions; Brent Moelker, GraceWorks Ministries; Dina Hsu, Charlie’s Angels Saving Animals; Emily Jenkins, Williamson County CASA; Geralda M. Aubry, Music City Pet Partners; Jennifer Hartsell Stockdale, Williamson County 4-H STEM; Jim Roberts, City of Franklin Historic Zoning Committee; Katrina Brown, Williamson County Animal Center; Leigh Barnes, SaddleUp!; Mark & Connie Bond, One Generation Away; Patrick Shairs, Rotary Club of Downtown Franklin; Teresa Barry, SaddleUp!; Tommy Sanders, Community Housing Partnership of Williamson County; and Wayne Howell, FrankTown Open Hearts.

Youth Initiative Award:

Chandler Bell, Threads of Care, Oasis House & other nonprofits; John Thomas Atema, Best Buddies; Rinaz Jamal, 4-H STEM; and Sarah Lowe, SaddleUp!

Civic Group Award

A Vintage Affair; Derrick Solomon & Hard Bargain Association; High Hopes Supper Club, High Hopes for Kids; and PFLAG- Franklin / Franklin Pride TN.

Franklin Tomorrow will also present additional awards, including the Anne T. Rutherford Exemplary Community Volunteer Award and the Charles M. Sargent Leadership Award.

Franklin Tomorrow’s Exemplary Community volunteers are made possible through a host of partners, including FirstBank, Gresham Smith, Buerger, Moseley, & Carson PLC, Gamble Design Collective, Tennessee Equine Hospital, Sen. Majority Leader Jack Johnson, and Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Franklin Tomorrow also appreciates the support of Franklin Rotary at Breakfast and Franklin Noon Rotary.

Additionally, a group of elected officials from Williamson County are supporters of the event, including County Clerk Elaine Anderson, Register of Deeds Sherry Anderson, Circuit Court Clerk Debbie Barrett, Property Assessor Brad Coleman, Judge Sharon Guffee, District Attorney General Kim Helper, Juvenile Court Clerk Brenda Hyden, and County Trustee Karen Paris.

Lending additional support are The TMA Group, County Mayor Rogers Anderson, Ernie & Nell Bacon, Sheriff Dusty Rhoades, Chief Deputy County Clerk Jeff Whidby, Rep. Sam Whitson, Williamson Herald, Williamson Source, and Ryan Partners.

About Franklin Tomorrow

Franklin Tomorrow is an independent, nonprofit community visioning and engagement organization founded in 2000 by a group of business and community leaders. Our mission is to engage the community, foster collaboration, and advocate for a shared vision for the future of Franklin. Learn more at www.franklintomorrow.org.