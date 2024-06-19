Heritage Foundation of Williamson County Announces Late Night Party Chair for the Heritage Ball

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN has named The George Family as the presenting sponsor for the 51st Annual Heritage Ball to be held at Eastern Flank Battlefield Park on Saturday, October 5. Kaitlin White and Lauren Bradford will serve as Late Party Chairs.

Heritage Foundation President and CEO Bari Beasley said, “We are excited to announce The George Family will serve as the presenting sponsor of the 51st Annual Heritage Ball in honor of their parents and grandparents Steve and Kaye George who are serving as this year’s chairs.”

Late Party Chair Kaitlin White is an attorney at the Nashville office of Buchalter, a national law firm, where she is a member of the litigation practice group. Nashville native Kaitlin attended Harding Academy and Ensworth High School. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Texas Christian University and her law degree from Belmont College of Law.

Kaitlin’s commitment to civic involvement began in 2011 when she was crowned Miss Tennessee Teen USA. Named on Nashville’s Top 30 Under 30 list in 2022 and recognized as a “Top Tier Honoree” for her record-breaking fundraising efforts for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Kaitlin remains active in the community as a member of Tomorrow’s Leaders Council. She is also part of Nashville Class 75 for Young Leaders Council, a program dedicated to educating young professionals about effective board participation.

Late Party Chair Lauren Bradford works in Nashville, performing Merger and Acquisition Advisory for the healthcare sector with global management consulting firm BRG. Lauren is an Auburn University graduate and holds a master’s degree in finance from Vanderbilt University.

Serving as Miss Alabama 2021 and first runner-up to Miss America in December 2022, Lauren’s legacy includes sharing her faith and traveling more than 30,000 miles to establish partnerships with the United States Department of Education, the Alabama State Department of Public Health, the International Olympics Committee and several other local and national entities.

Beasley said, “We are thrilled to announce Kaitlin White and Lauren Bradford as the Late Party Chairs for the 51st anniversary of the Heritage Ball. Kaitlin’s passion for the Heritage Foundation is inspiring, having cherished events like the Dickens of a Christmas Festival since childhood. Lauren’s enthusiasm for sustaining history and tradition aligns with the goals of the Heritage Foundation. She currently serves on the board of NextGen, the young professionals committee of the Heritage Foundation. These remarkable young professionals are making a significant impact on the future of preservation.”

The Heritage Ball is the longest running black-tie affair in Williamson County. Each year, approximately 800 guests gather to support and celebrate the work of the Heritage Foundation and to raise funds for future preservation projects. In addition to a seated dinner and dancing, the ball features a cocktail hour and other fundraising opportunities.

Tickets and tables will go on sale in August. For information on sponsorship opportunities, contact our Chief Advancement Officer, Cynthia Stielow at [email protected]. For more information about the Heritage Foundation and additional preservation projects, visit www.WilliamsonHeritage.org.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email