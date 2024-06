The Athlete Lab held a ribbon cutting for its location on June 13, 2024, at 256 Seaboard Ln in Franklin Tennessee.

Cash-based sports physical therapy and recovery business provides athletes with a holistic approach and sports medicine technologies and techniques typically only seen at the professional or elite sporting level.

The Athlete Lab

256 Seaboard Ln

Franklin, TN 37067

(205) 209-1473

