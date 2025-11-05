Health Scores: Williamson County for Nov. 5, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for October 29 to November 5, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Amendment XVIII 99 317 Main st STE 105B Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 11/04/2025 Tap Room At Old Natchez 99 115 Gardengate Dr. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 11/04/2025 Two Hands Franklin 98 230 Franklin Rd STE-1302 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 11/04/2025 Brentwood Country Club Rest. 100 5123 Country Club Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Routine 11/04/2025 Old Natchez Country Club Kitchen 99 115 Gardengate Dr. Franklin, TN 37069 Food Service Routine 11/04/2025 Old Natchez Country Club Bar 100 115 Gardengate Dr. Franklin, TN 37069 Food Service Routine 11/04/2025 Spring Hollow Comm. Learning Ctr. Approval 4207 Arno Rd. Franklin, TN 37064 Child Care Facilities Routine 11/04/2025 Southerners Coffee Mobile #3 99 1228 Liberty Pk Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine 11/04/2025 The Grill 100 5123 Country Club Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 11/04/2025 Chill Spot 70 330 Franklin Road Ste 908 D Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Routine 11/04/2025 Brown Bag Cool Springs 97 420 Cool Springs Blvd., Ste 135 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine 11/03/2025 Penn Station Subs 99 102 Lumber Dr. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 11/03/2025 Lemongrass Sushi & Thai Bar 100 203 Franklin RD Suite 100 Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Routine 11/03/2025 UMI Japanese Restaurant 97 4000 Hughes Crossing ste. 100 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 11/03/2025 Lemongrass Sushi & Thai 74 203 Franklin RD Suite 100 Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Routine 11/03/2025 Cajun Steamer 100 1175 Meridian Blvd. Suite 108 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 11/03/2025 Jonathan's Grille 99 107 Creekside Crossing. Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 11/03/2025 Franklin Marriott Stave Restaurant 95 700 Cool Springs Blvd Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 11/03/2025 The Coffee Shop 97 144 Second N. Ave. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 11/03/2025 Culaccino Italian Restaurant 99 104 E Main St Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 11/03/2025 K-Love Kitchen 100 2000 Reams Fleming Blvd Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 11/03/2025 Asuka Japanese Steakhouse 98 2029 Wall St. Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service Follow-Up 10/31/2025 Gary's Place 96 2001 Campbell Station Pkwy, B-1 Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service Routine 10/31/2025 Gary's Place Bar 94 2001 Campbell Station Pkwy, B-1 Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service Routine 10/31/2025 Sleep inn 99 4201 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin, TN 37067 Hotels Motels Routine 10/31/2025 The Honey Baked Ham Company #208 100 1709 Galleria Blvd., Ste 1025 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine 10/31/2025 Bishop's Meat & Three 99 3065 Mallory Lane., STE 115 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine 10/31/2025 Popeyes 97 1800 Galleria Blvd 3050 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 10/31/2025 La Quinta Inns Whirlpool 97 4207 Franklin Commons Ct. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 10/31/2025 Life Time - Women 's Spa 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/30/2025 Life Time - Indoor Spa 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/30/2025 Life Time - Outdoor Spa 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/30/2025 Life Time - Men's Spa 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/30/2025 Life Time - Outdoor Lap Pool 98 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/30/2025 Life Time - Indoor Lap Pool 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/30/2025 Courtyard by Marriott Pool 100 2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 10/30/2025 Life Time - Indoor Leisure Pool 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/30/2025 Biscuit Love Franklin, LLC 99 132 3rd Avenue South Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 10/30/2025 Life Time - Outdoor Leisure Pool 98 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/30/2025 Bridge Bar Restaurant 99 8759 Belladona Drive College Grove, TN 37046 Food Service Routine 10/30/2025 Smokey Dawggs Gourmet Hot Dog Co. 100 3234 Darkwoods Dr Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/30/2025 Bridge Bar Auxiliary 100 6465 Eudailey-Covington Rd College Grove, TN 37046 Food Service Routine 10/30/2025 The Manor House Grill Bar 100 6200 Wildings Blvd College Grove, TN 37046 Food Service Follow-Up 10/30/2025 Life Time Athletic-Life Cafe & Bar 99 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine 10/30/2025 House of India 95 9100 A Carothers Pkwy., STE-105 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 10/30/2025 Embassy Suites Hotel Restaurant 98 820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 10/30/2025 The Manor House Grill 93 6200 Wildings Blvd College Grove, TN 37046 Food Service Follow-Up 10/30/2025 Saffire Restaurant 100 230 Franklin Rd STE-11M Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/30/2025 Grace Christian Academy Preschool Approval 3279 Southall Rd. Franklin, TN 37064 Child Care Facilities Routine 10/29/2025 Amruth Sportsbar Kitchen 99 330 Mayfield Drive, Franklin, TN Unit C8 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 10/29/2025 T-op cold grill ice cream 100 111 5th ave N Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/29/2025 Hardee's of Franklin #1501795 99 1315 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/29/2025 Cracker Barrel #530 96 1735 Mallory Ln Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 10/29/2025 Don Arturo's Mexican Grill 98 4910 Main Street Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service Routine 10/29/2025 Moe's Southwest Grill 99 101 Creekside Crossing., STE 400 Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 10/29/2025 Couture Ink Tattoo 100 99 E Main St STE 45 Franklin, TN 37064 Tattoo Studios Routine 10/29/2025 Starbucks #9778 100 150 Creekside Crossing. Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Routine 10/29/2025 Canterbury Amenity Pool 100 2500 Tapestry St Thompson's Station, TN 37179 Swimming Pools Routine 10/29/2025 BB's BBQ 94 228 New Hwy 96 W Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 10/29/2025 Bamboo House 97 330 Mayfield Dr A-10 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine 10/29/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

