Health Scores: Williamson County for Nov. 5, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for October 29 to November 5, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Amendment XVIII
|99
|317 Main st STE 105B Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|11/04/2025
|Tap Room At Old Natchez
|99
|115 Gardengate Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|11/04/2025
|Two Hands Franklin
|98
|230 Franklin Rd STE-1302 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/04/2025
|Brentwood Country Club Rest.
|100
|5123 Country Club Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|11/04/2025
|Old Natchez Country Club Kitchen
|99
|115 Gardengate Dr. Franklin, TN 37069
|Food Service Routine
|11/04/2025
|Old Natchez Country Club Bar
|100
|115 Gardengate Dr. Franklin, TN 37069
|Food Service Routine
|11/04/2025
|Spring Hollow Comm. Learning Ctr.
|Approval
|4207 Arno Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|11/04/2025
|Southerners Coffee Mobile #3
|99
|1228 Liberty Pk Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|11/04/2025
|The Grill
|100
|5123 Country Club Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/04/2025
|Chill Spot
|70
|330 Franklin Road Ste 908 D Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|11/04/2025
|Brown Bag Cool Springs
|97
|420 Cool Springs Blvd., Ste 135 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|11/03/2025
|Penn Station Subs
|99
|102 Lumber Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/03/2025
|Lemongrass Sushi & Thai Bar
|100
|203 Franklin RD Suite 100 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|11/03/2025
|UMI Japanese Restaurant
|97
|4000 Hughes Crossing ste. 100 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|11/03/2025
|Lemongrass Sushi & Thai
|74
|203 Franklin RD Suite 100 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|11/03/2025
|Cajun Steamer
|100
|1175 Meridian Blvd. Suite 108 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/03/2025
|Jonathan's Grille
|99
|107 Creekside Crossing. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/03/2025
|Franklin Marriott Stave Restaurant
|95
|700 Cool Springs Blvd Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|11/03/2025
|The Coffee Shop
|97
|144 Second N. Ave. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|11/03/2025
|Culaccino Italian Restaurant
|99
|104 E Main St Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|11/03/2025
|K-Love Kitchen
|100
|2000 Reams Fleming Blvd Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|11/03/2025
|Asuka Japanese Steakhouse
|98
|2029 Wall St. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/31/2025
|Gary's Place
|96
|2001 Campbell Station Pkwy, B-1 Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|10/31/2025
|Gary's Place Bar
|94
|2001 Campbell Station Pkwy, B-1 Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|10/31/2025
|Sleep inn
|99
|4201 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin, TN 37067
|Hotels Motels Routine
|10/31/2025
|The Honey Baked Ham Company #208
|100
|1709 Galleria Blvd., Ste 1025 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|10/31/2025
|Bishop's Meat & Three
|99
|3065 Mallory Lane., STE 115 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|10/31/2025
|Popeyes
|97
|1800 Galleria Blvd 3050 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/31/2025
|La Quinta Inns Whirlpool
|97
|4207 Franklin Commons Ct. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|10/31/2025
|Life Time - Women 's Spa
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/30/2025
|Life Time - Indoor Spa
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/30/2025
|Life Time - Outdoor Spa
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/30/2025
|Life Time - Men's Spa
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/30/2025
|Life Time - Outdoor Lap Pool
|98
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/30/2025
|Life Time - Indoor Lap Pool
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/30/2025
|Courtyard by Marriott Pool
|100
|2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|10/30/2025
|Life Time - Indoor Leisure Pool
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/30/2025
|Biscuit Love Franklin, LLC
|99
|132 3rd Avenue South Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/30/2025
|Life Time - Outdoor Leisure Pool
|98
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/30/2025
|Bridge Bar Restaurant
|99
|8759 Belladona Drive College Grove, TN 37046
|Food Service Routine
|10/30/2025
|Smokey Dawggs Gourmet Hot Dog Co.
|100
|3234 Darkwoods Dr Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/30/2025
|Bridge Bar Auxiliary
|100
|6465 Eudailey-Covington Rd College Grove, TN 37046
|Food Service Routine
|10/30/2025
|The Manor House Grill Bar
|100
|6200 Wildings Blvd College Grove, TN 37046
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/30/2025
|Life Time Athletic-Life Cafe & Bar
|99
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|10/30/2025
|House of India
|95
|9100 A Carothers Pkwy., STE-105 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/30/2025
|Embassy Suites Hotel Restaurant
|98
|820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/30/2025
|The Manor House Grill
|93
|6200 Wildings Blvd College Grove, TN 37046
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/30/2025
|Saffire Restaurant
|100
|230 Franklin Rd STE-11M Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/30/2025
|Grace Christian Academy Preschool
|Approval
|3279 Southall Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|10/29/2025
|Amruth Sportsbar Kitchen
|99
|330 Mayfield Drive, Franklin, TN Unit C8 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/29/2025
|T-op cold grill ice cream
|100
|111 5th ave N Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/29/2025
|Hardee's of Franklin #1501795
|99
|1315 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/29/2025
|Cracker Barrel #530
|96
|1735 Mallory Ln Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/29/2025
|Don Arturo's Mexican Grill
|98
|4910 Main Street Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|10/29/2025
|Moe's Southwest Grill
|99
|101 Creekside Crossing., STE 400 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/29/2025
|Couture Ink Tattoo
|100
|99 E Main St STE 45 Franklin, TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|10/29/2025
|Starbucks #9778
|100
|150 Creekside Crossing. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|10/29/2025
|Canterbury Amenity Pool
|100
|2500 Tapestry St Thompson's Station, TN 37179
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/29/2025
|BB's BBQ
|94
|228 New Hwy 96 W Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/29/2025
|Bamboo House
|97
|330 Mayfield Dr A-10 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|10/29/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
