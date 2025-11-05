Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Nov. 5, 2025

These are the lowest health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score from October 29 to November 5, 2025. Not all low scores are bad; these are just the lowest. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Chill Spot 70 330 Franklin Road Ste 908 D Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Routine 11/04/2025 Lemongrass Sushi & Thai 74 203 Franklin RD Suite 100 Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Routine 11/03/2025 The Manor House Grill 93 6200 Wildings Blvd College Grove, TN 37046 Food Service Follow-Up 10/30/2025 BB's BBQ 94 228 New Hwy 96 W Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 10/29/2025 Gary's Place Bar 94 2001 Campbell Station Pkwy, B-1 Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service Routine 10/31/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

