Don’t Miss Out on Award-Winning Author Allen Wolf at Landmark Booksellers

Award-winning author and filmmaker Allen Wolf will host an evening at Landmark Booksellers (114 East Main Street, Franklin, TN 37064) on Friday, November 14th, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. to celebrate The Sound of Violet: 10th Anniversary Edition.

This intimate gathering will feature a discussion about adapting his novel into a motion picture, a Q&A, a book signing, and refreshments.

Don’t miss this chance to meet Allen Wolf and celebrate a decade of The Sound of Violet.

