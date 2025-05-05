Health Scores: Williamson Co. Tattoo Studios for April 2025

These are the tattoo studio health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for April 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Address Date Golden Yeti Art Collective 100 202 5th Ave. N. Suite C Franklin TN 37064 04/28/2025 True Eden Studio 100 1014 Westhaven Blvd Suite 104 Franklin TN 37064 04/25/2025 Battleground Tattoo 100 5226 Main Street Suite D4 Spring Hill TN 37174 04/24/2025 Blind Tiger 100 4918 Main St Suite 10 Spring Hill TN 37174 04/24/2025 Carol Yancy Permanent Make Up & Training Studio 100 106 Mission Ct. Ste 604A Franklin TN 37067 04/24/2025 Broadway Ink Tattoo 100 595 Hillsboro Road 4049 Franklin TN 37064 04/11/2025 Southern Rebel Permanent Cosmetics 100 4107 Mallory Ln Floor 1 STE 105 Franklin TN 37067 04/14/2025 PIGMENT 100 99 E Main St Suite 46 Franklin TN 37064 04/03/2025 Artistry Hair Cosmetic Ink 100 106 Mission Ct 603 Franklin TN 37067 04/02/2025 Ghenwa Eltiti 100 1226 Lakeview Dr suite f Franklin TN 37067 04/16/2025 Couture Ink Tattoo 100 99 E Main St STE 45 Franklin TN 37064 04/22/2025 Good Energy Esthetics Inc 100 95 E Main St STE 44 Franklin TN 37064 04/09/2025 van cleave aesthetics 100 4107 Mallory Ln suite 153 Franklin TN 37067 04/04/2025 Kara Sanchez Beauty 100 140 Pewitt Dr Brentwood TN 37027 04/01/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information Department of Health. The local health department shall inspect each tattoo studio a minimum of four (4) times each year to ensure compliance with this part.

More Tennessee Tattoo and piercing information here!

