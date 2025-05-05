Health Scores: Williamson Co. Tattoo Studios for April 2025

These are the tattoo studio health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for April 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Place
|Score
|Address
|Date
|Golden Yeti Art Collective
|100
|202 5th Ave. N. Suite C Franklin TN 37064
|04/28/2025
|True Eden Studio
|100
|1014 Westhaven Blvd Suite 104 Franklin TN 37064
|04/25/2025
|Battleground Tattoo
|100
|5226 Main Street Suite D4 Spring Hill TN 37174
|04/24/2025
|Blind Tiger
|100
|4918 Main St Suite 10 Spring Hill TN 37174
|04/24/2025
|Carol Yancy Permanent Make Up & Training Studio
|100
|106 Mission Ct. Ste 604A Franklin TN 37067
|04/24/2025
|Broadway Ink Tattoo
|100
|595 Hillsboro Road 4049 Franklin TN 37064
|04/11/2025
|Southern Rebel Permanent Cosmetics
|100
|4107 Mallory Ln Floor 1 STE 105 Franklin TN 37067
|04/14/2025
|PIGMENT
|100
|99 E Main St Suite 46 Franklin TN 37064
|04/03/2025
|Artistry Hair Cosmetic Ink
|100
|106 Mission Ct 603 Franklin TN 37067
|04/02/2025
|Ghenwa Eltiti
|100
|1226 Lakeview Dr suite f Franklin TN 37067
|04/16/2025
|Couture Ink Tattoo
|100
|99 E Main St STE 45 Franklin TN 37064
|04/22/2025
|Good Energy Esthetics Inc
|100
|95 E Main St STE 44 Franklin TN 37064
|04/09/2025
|van cleave aesthetics
|100
|4107 Mallory Ln suite 153 Franklin TN 37067
|04/04/2025
|Kara Sanchez Beauty
|100
|140 Pewitt Dr Brentwood TN 37027
|04/01/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information Department of Health. The local health department shall inspect each tattoo studio a minimum of four (4) times each year to ensure compliance with this part.
More Tennessee Tattoo and piercing information here!
Please join our FREE Newsletter