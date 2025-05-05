Health Scores: Williamson Co. Tattoo Studios for April 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-
tattoo studios

These are the tattoo studio health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for April 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

PlaceScoreAddressDate
Golden Yeti Art Collective100202 5th Ave. N. Suite C Franklin TN 3706404/28/2025
True Eden Studio1001014 Westhaven Blvd Suite 104 Franklin TN 3706404/25/2025
Battleground Tattoo1005226 Main Street Suite D4 Spring Hill TN 3717404/24/2025
Blind Tiger1004918 Main St Suite 10 Spring Hill TN 3717404/24/2025
Carol Yancy Permanent Make Up & Training Studio100106 Mission Ct. Ste 604A Franklin TN 3706704/24/2025
Broadway Ink Tattoo100595 Hillsboro Road 4049 Franklin TN 3706404/11/2025
Southern Rebel Permanent Cosmetics1004107 Mallory Ln Floor 1 STE 105 Franklin TN 3706704/14/2025
PIGMENT10099 E Main St Suite 46 Franklin TN 3706404/03/2025
Artistry Hair Cosmetic Ink100106 Mission Ct 603 Franklin TN 3706704/02/2025
Ghenwa Eltiti1001226 Lakeview Dr suite f Franklin TN 3706704/16/2025
Couture Ink Tattoo10099 E Main St STE 45 Franklin TN 3706404/22/2025
Good Energy Esthetics Inc10095 E Main St STE 44 Franklin TN 3706404/09/2025
van cleave aesthetics1004107 Mallory Ln suite 153 Franklin TN 3706704/04/2025
Kara Sanchez Beauty100140 Pewitt Dr Brentwood TN 3702704/01/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information Department of Health. The local health department shall inspect each tattoo studio a minimum of four (4) times each year to ensure compliance with this part.

More Tennessee Tattoo and piercing information here!

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here