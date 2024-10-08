Health Scores: Williamson Co. Swimming Pools for Oct. 8

These are the health scores for public swimming pools in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for October 1-8, 2024. Some locations could be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Address Type Date Somerby Franklin - Pool 98 870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 10/7/2024 Southbrooke Amenity Pool 96 1043 Soutbrooke Blvd Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 10/7/2024 Hampton Inn & Suites Berry Farms - Pool 98 7101 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/7/2024 The Inn at Southall 100 2200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 10/7/2024 Keystone Pool H.O.A 88 1736 Keystone Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 10/7/2024 Hilton Garden Inn Pool 92 9150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/7/2024 Mandolin at Stream Valley HOA Pool 88 10000 Mabel Dr Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 10/7/2024 The Inn at Southall 100 2200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 10/7/2024 Everleigh at Cool Springs Spa 96 222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/4/2024 Holiday Inn Express Pool 100 3003 Longford Drive Spring Hill, TN 37174 Swimming Pools Routine 10/4/2024 Everleigh at Cool Springs Pool 98 222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/4/2024 Ashton Brook Pool #1 98 100 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/4/2024 Heartwood At Lockwood Glen Pool 98 1001 Archdale Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 10/4/2024 Embassy Suites Hotel Pool 98 820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/4/2024 MAA Cool Springs Pool 92 1001 Midwood St. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 10/4/2024 IMT Residential LLC East Pool 98 201 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/4/2024 Everleigh at Cool Springs Spa 96 222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/4/2024 Hurstbourne Park Amenities Pool 98 108 Browning Way. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/4/2024 Hilton Franklin Cool Springs -- Pool 98 601 Corpprate Centre Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/2/2024 Home2 Suites By Hilton Pool 98 107 International Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/2/2024 Franklin Marriott Pool 100 700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/2/2024 Elks Lodge #72 Pool 90 485 Oak Meadow Dr. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 10/2/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

