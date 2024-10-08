Health Scores: Williamson Co. Swimming Pools for Oct. 8

By
Michael Carpenter
-

These are the health scores for public swimming pools in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for October 1-8, 2024. Some locations could be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

PlaceScoreAddressTypeDate
Somerby Franklin - Pool98870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine10/7/2024
Southbrooke Amenity Pool961043 Soutbrooke Blvd Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine10/7/2024
Hampton Inn & Suites Berry Farms - Pool987101 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine10/7/2024
The Inn at Southall1002200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine10/7/2024
Keystone Pool H.O.A881736 Keystone Drive Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine10/7/2024
Hilton Garden Inn Pool929150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine10/7/2024
Mandolin at Stream Valley HOA Pool8810000 Mabel Dr Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine10/7/2024
The Inn at Southall1002200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine10/7/2024
Everleigh at Cool Springs Spa96222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine10/4/2024
Holiday Inn Express Pool1003003 Longford Drive Spring Hill, TN 37174Swimming Pools Routine10/4/2024
Everleigh at Cool Springs Pool98222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine10/4/2024
Ashton Brook Pool #198100 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine10/4/2024
Heartwood At Lockwood Glen Pool981001 Archdale Drive Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine10/4/2024
Embassy Suites Hotel Pool98820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine10/4/2024
MAA Cool Springs Pool921001 Midwood St. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine10/4/2024
IMT Residential LLC East Pool98201 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine10/4/2024
Everleigh at Cool Springs Spa96222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine10/4/2024
Hurstbourne Park Amenities Pool98108 Browning Way. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine10/4/2024
Hilton Franklin Cool Springs -- Pool98601 Corpprate Centre Drive Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine10/2/2024
Home2 Suites By Hilton Pool98107 International Drive Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine10/2/2024
Franklin Marriott Pool100700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine10/2/2024
Elks Lodge #72 Pool90485 Oak Meadow Dr. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine10/2/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here