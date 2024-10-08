Health Scores: Williamson Co. Swimming Pools for Oct. 8

These are the health scores for public swimming pools in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for October 1-8, 2024. Some locations could be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Place
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Somerby Franklin - Pool
|98
|870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/7/2024
|Southbrooke Amenity Pool
|96
|1043 Soutbrooke Blvd Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/7/2024
|Hampton Inn & Suites Berry Farms - Pool
|98
|7101 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/7/2024
|The Inn at Southall
|100
|2200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/7/2024
|Keystone Pool H.O.A
|88
|1736 Keystone Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/7/2024
|Hilton Garden Inn Pool
|92
|9150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/7/2024
|Mandolin at Stream Valley HOA Pool
|88
|10000 Mabel Dr Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/7/2024
|The Inn at Southall
|100
|2200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/7/2024
|Everleigh at Cool Springs Spa
|96
|222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/4/2024
|Holiday Inn Express Pool
|100
|3003 Longford Drive Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/4/2024
|Everleigh at Cool Springs Pool
|98
|222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/4/2024
|Ashton Brook Pool #1
|98
|100 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/4/2024
|Heartwood At Lockwood Glen Pool
|98
|1001 Archdale Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/4/2024
|Embassy Suites Hotel Pool
|98
|820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/4/2024
|MAA Cool Springs Pool
|92
|1001 Midwood St. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/4/2024
|IMT Residential LLC East Pool
|98
|201 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/4/2024
|Everleigh at Cool Springs Spa
|96
|222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/4/2024
|Hurstbourne Park Amenities Pool
|98
|108 Browning Way. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/4/2024
|Hilton Franklin Cool Springs -- Pool
|98
|601 Corpprate Centre Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/2/2024
|Home2 Suites By Hilton Pool
|98
|107 International Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/2/2024
|Franklin Marriott Pool
|100
|700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/2/2024
|Elks Lodge #72 Pool
|90
|485 Oak Meadow Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/2/2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
Please join our FREE Newsletter