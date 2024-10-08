Top Stories From October 8, 2024

Here are the top stories for October 8, 2024.
On Monday, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and First Lady Maria Lee highlighted resources available for communities impacted by Hurricane Helene and ways Tennesseans can serve. Read more
The Downtown Franklin Rotary Club is delighted to announce the return of the highly anticipated Christmas Parade, themed “Miracle on Main St.”, proudly presented by Medical House Calls. Read more
A new coffee shop has opened in Franklin, bringing a story of faith, family, and community. Mr. Art’s, owned by Art Gonzalez, is more than just a place to grab a cup of coffee—it’s a testament to the power of perseverance and the strength of local support. Read more
This will be the second location; the first one opened in Murfreesboro earlier this year. Read more
The month of October is known as “Pawctober” at Williamson County Animal Center (WCAC) thanks to support from Darrell Waltrip Subaru, ASPCA and Friends of WCAC. Read more
