Top Stories From October 8, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here are the top stories for October 8, 2024.

1Gov. Lee, First Lady Maria Lee Highlight Opportunities to Serve Those Impacted by Hurricane Helene

On Monday, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and First Lady Maria Lee highlighted resources available for communities impacted by Hurricane Helene and ways Tennesseans can serve. Read more

2The Downtown Franklin Rotary Club Announces the Annual Christmas Parade: ‘Miracle on Main St.’

Photo: Downtown Franklin Rotary Club

The Downtown Franklin Rotary Club is delighted to announce the return of the highly anticipated Christmas Parade, themed “Miracle on Main St.”, proudly presented by Medical House Calls. Read more

3Mr. Art’s Coffee Shop in Franklin Serves More Than Just Coffee

photo by Donna Vissman

A new coffee shop has opened in Franklin, bringing a story of faith, family, and community. Mr. Art’s, owned by Art Gonzalez, is more than just a place to grab a cup of coffee—it’s a testament to the power of perseverance and the strength of local support. Read more

4Oh Baby Ultrasound + Boutique to Open in Franklin

photo by Steve Ludwig

This will be the second location; the first one opened in Murfreesboro earlier this year. Read more

5Animal Center Teams With Darrell Waltrip Subaru To Host Halloween Costume Party For Dogs

The month of October is known as “Pawctober” at Williamson County Animal Center (WCAC) thanks to support from Darrell Waltrip Subaru, ASPCA and Friends of WCAC. Read more

