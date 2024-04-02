Health Inspections: Williamson County for April 2, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for March 26 through April 2, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Inspections List
The Net Pre-School
2001 Campbell Station Pkwy, STE 12 Spring Hill, TN 37174
Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
April 1, 2024 | Approval
View
Holiday Inn Express Pool
3003 Longford Drive Spring Hill, TN 37174
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 1, 2024 | 98
View
Commonwealth at 31
2880 Commonwealth Dr Spring Hill, TN 37174
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 1, 2024 | 90
View
The Everly at Historic Franklin
413 Brick Path Lane Ln. Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 1, 2024 | 96
View
Candlewood Suites
1305 Murfreesboro Road Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 1, 2024 | 98
View
Artessa Apartments
1000 Artessa Circle Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 1, 2024 | 96
View
Candlewood Suites Hotel
1305 Murfreesboro Road Franklin, TN 37064
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
April 1, 2024 | 100
View
Bethesda Elementary Cafeteria
4907 Bethesda Thompson Station, TN 37179
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 1, 2024 | 100
View
Chipotle Mexican Grill
2098 A Wall St Spring Hill, TN 37174
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 1, 2024 | 100
View
Jim N Nick's Bar-B-Q
3068 Mallory Ln. Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 1, 2024 | 97
View
John's Burger
1800 Galleria Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 1, 2024 | 99
View
Glass Sparrow's Nest Tea Room
1113 Murfreesboro Rd STE 254 Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 28, 2024 | 100
View
Pony Express
7171 Nolensville Rd STE-105 Nolensville, TN 37135
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 28, 2024 | 99
View
Whiskey Fire Mobile
7361 northwest Highway Fairview, TN 37062
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 28, 2024 | 100
View
Fayzano’s Pizza
116 N. Royal Oaks Blvd. Ste 118 Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 28, 2024 | 98
View
Panera #1013
3046 Columbia Ave., STE 121 Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 28, 2024 | 99
View
Sonic Drive In #3357
1618 Franklin Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 28, 2024 | 96
View
Frizos Beauty
2000 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
March 28, 2024 | 100
View
College Grove Elementary
6668 Arno College Grove Rd. College Grove, TN 37046
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 28, 2024 | 100
View
Chang Spicy Hot Pot
1113 Murfreesboro Rd Suite 108 Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 28, 2024 | 79
View
Somerby Franklin - Pool
870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 28, 2024 | 100
View
Fairview Middle School
1928 Fairview Blvd. Fairview, TN 37062
School Buildings Inspection | Routine
March 28, 2024 | 97
View
Fairview Inn
1524 Hwy 96 Fairview, TN 37062
Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
March 28, 2024 | 100
View
La Quinta Inns Whirlpool
4207 Franklin Commons Ct. Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
March 28, 2024 | 100
View
Bamboo House
330 Mayfield Drive Suite A10 Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 27, 2024 | 85
View
Amendment XVIII
317 Main st STE 105B Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 27, 2024 | 100
View
McGavock's Coffee Bar & Provisions
130 2nd Ave N Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 27, 2024 | 99
View
Homewood Suites Hotel
5107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood, TN 37027
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
March 27, 2024 | 92
View
Tenn. Baptist Children's Home Child Care
1310 Franklin Rd. Franklin, TN 37065
Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
March 27, 2024 | Approval
View
La Quinta Inns Pool
4207 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 27, 2024 | 98
View
Basil Garden Pizza
1800 Carothers Pkwy Suite 5 Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 27, 2024 | 100
View
Elks Lodge #72
485 Oak Meadow Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 27, 2024 | 99
View
Waffle House #2035
2106 Wall St. Spring Hill, TN 37174
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 27, 2024 | 100
View
Amendment XVIII Bar
317 Main St STE 105B Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 27, 2024 | 99
View
Jericho Coffee Co Mobile
800 Oak Meadow Dr 682542 Franklin, TN 37068
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 27, 2024 | 100
View
Biscuit Love Franklin, LLC
132 3rd Avenue South Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 27, 2024 | 100
View
Tenn. Baptist Children's Home Food Serv.
1310 Franklin Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 27, 2024 | 99
View
Spring Station Middle School-Food
1008 Spring Station Rd. Spring Hill, TN 37174
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 27, 2024 | 99
View
Spring Station Middle School
1008 Spring Station Rd. Spring Hill, TN 37174
School Buildings Inspection | Routine
March 27, 2024 | 98
View
Carrington Hills Pool
3750 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 27, 2024 | 94
View
BB's BBQ
228 New Hwy 96 W Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 27, 2024 | 95
View
Spring Hill Day School
4006 O'Hallorn Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174
Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
March 27, 2024 | Approval
View
South Fork Catering
317 Derby Lane Franklin, TN 37069
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 26, 2024 | 100
View
Lipscomb Elementary School Plant
Rt 7 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
School Buildings Inspection | Routine
March 26, 2024 | 95
View
Westhaven Turn Grill
4000 Golf Club Ln. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 26, 2024 | 96
View
The Gardner School Of Cool Springs -Food Svc
1591 Mallory N. Lane. Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 26, 2024 | 100
View
Bluefin Sushi & Thai
210 Franklin Road Suite 700 Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 26, 2024 | 93
View
The Member Grill
6376 Temple Rd Franklin, TN 37069
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 26, 2024 | 100
View
Bar-B-Cutie
1203 Murfreesboro Rd., Ste621 Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 26, 2024 | 96
View
Westhaven Golf Club Bar
4000 Golf Club Ln. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 26, 2024 | 99
View
El Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant
603 Hillsboro Rd Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 26, 2024 | 96
View
Lipscomb Elementary School Food
8011 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 26, 2024 | 100
View
The Daily Dish
2205 Hillsboro Rd Franklin, TN 37069
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 26, 2024 | 98
View

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

