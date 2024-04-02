Health Inspections: Williamson County for April 2, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for March 26 through April 2, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Inspections List
|The Net Pre-School
|2001 Campbell Station Pkwy, STE 12 Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
|April 1, 2024 | Approval
|View
|Holiday Inn Express Pool
|3003 Longford Drive Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 1, 2024 | 98
|View
|Commonwealth at 31
|2880 Commonwealth Dr Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 1, 2024 | 90
|View
|The Everly at Historic Franklin
|413 Brick Path Lane Ln. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 1, 2024 | 96
|View
|Candlewood Suites
|1305 Murfreesboro Road Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 1, 2024 | 98
|View
|Artessa Apartments
|1000 Artessa Circle Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 1, 2024 | 96
|View
|Candlewood Suites Hotel
|1305 Murfreesboro Road Franklin, TN 37064
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
|April 1, 2024 | 100
|View
|Bethesda Elementary Cafeteria
|4907 Bethesda Thompson Station, TN 37179
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 1, 2024 | 100
|View
|Chipotle Mexican Grill
|2098 A Wall St Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 1, 2024 | 100
|View
|Jim N Nick's Bar-B-Q
|3068 Mallory Ln. Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 1, 2024 | 97
|View
|John's Burger
|1800 Galleria Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 1, 2024 | 99
|View
|Whiskey Fire Mobile
|7361 northwest Highway Fairview, TN 37062
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 28, 2024 | 100
|View
|Fayzano’s Pizza
|116 N. Royal Oaks Blvd. Ste 118 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 28, 2024 | 98
|View
|Panera #1013
|3046 Columbia Ave., STE 121 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 28, 2024 | 99
|View
|Sonic Drive In #3357
|1618 Franklin Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 28, 2024 | 96
|View
|Frizos Beauty
|2000 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|March 28, 2024 | 100
|View
|College Grove Elementary
|6668 Arno College Grove Rd. College Grove, TN 37046
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 28, 2024 | 100
|View
|Chang Spicy Hot Pot
|1113 Murfreesboro Rd Suite 108 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 28, 2024 | 79
|View
|Somerby Franklin - Pool
|870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 28, 2024 | 100
|View
|Fairview Middle School
|1928 Fairview Blvd. Fairview, TN 37062
|School Buildings Inspection | Routine
|March 28, 2024 | 97
|View
|Fairview Inn
|1524 Hwy 96 Fairview, TN 37062
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 28, 2024 | 100
|View
|La Quinta Inns Whirlpool
|4207 Franklin Commons Ct. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|March 28, 2024 | 100
|View
|Bamboo House
|330 Mayfield Drive Suite A10 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 27, 2024 | 85
|View
|Amendment XVIII
|317 Main st STE 105B Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 27, 2024 | 100
|View
|McGavock's Coffee Bar & Provisions
|130 2nd Ave N Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 27, 2024 | 99
|View
|Homewood Suites Hotel
|5107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood, TN 37027
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
|March 27, 2024 | 92
|View
|Tenn. Baptist Children's Home Child Care
|1310 Franklin Rd. Franklin, TN 37065
|Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
|March 27, 2024 | Approval
|View
|La Quinta Inns Pool
|4207 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 27, 2024 | 98
|View
|Basil Garden Pizza
|1800 Carothers Pkwy Suite 5 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 27, 2024 | 100
|View
|Elks Lodge #72
|485 Oak Meadow Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 27, 2024 | 99
|View
|Waffle House #2035
|2106 Wall St. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 27, 2024 | 100
|View
|Jericho Coffee Co Mobile
|800 Oak Meadow Dr 682542 Franklin, TN 37068
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 27, 2024 | 100
|View
|Biscuit Love Franklin, LLC
|132 3rd Avenue South Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 27, 2024 | 100
|View
|Tenn. Baptist Children's Home Food Serv.
|1310 Franklin Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 27, 2024 | 99
|View
|Spring Station Middle School-Food
|1008 Spring Station Rd. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 27, 2024 | 99
|View
|Spring Station Middle School
|1008 Spring Station Rd. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|School Buildings Inspection | Routine
|March 27, 2024 | 98
|View
|Carrington Hills Pool
|3750 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 27, 2024 | 94
|View
|BB's BBQ
|228 New Hwy 96 W Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 27, 2024 | 95
|View
|Spring Hill Day School
|4006 O'Hallorn Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
|March 27, 2024 | Approval
|View
|South Fork Catering
|317 Derby Lane Franklin, TN 37069
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 26, 2024 | 100
|View
|Lipscomb Elementary School Plant
|Rt 7 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|School Buildings Inspection | Routine
|March 26, 2024 | 95
|View
|Westhaven Turn Grill
|4000 Golf Club Ln. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 26, 2024 | 96
|View
|The Gardner School Of Cool Springs -Food Svc
|1591 Mallory N. Lane. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 26, 2024 | 100
|View
|Bluefin Sushi & Thai
|210 Franklin Road Suite 700 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 26, 2024 | 93
|View
|The Member Grill
|6376 Temple Rd Franklin, TN 37069
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 26, 2024 | 100
|View
|Bar-B-Cutie
|1203 Murfreesboro Rd., Ste621 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 26, 2024 | 96
|View
|Westhaven Golf Club Bar
|4000 Golf Club Ln. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 26, 2024 | 99
|View
|El Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant
|603 Hillsboro Rd Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 26, 2024 | 96
|View
|Lipscomb Elementary School Food
|8011 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 26, 2024 | 100
|View
|The Daily Dish
|2205 Hillsboro Rd Franklin, TN 37069
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 26, 2024 | 98
|View
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.