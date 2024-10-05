Nashville Children’s Theatre to Present Pippi Longstocking

Nashville Children’s Theatre (NCT) is taking audiences on an adventure filled with no school, no parents, no bedtimes or rules with “Pippi Longstocking,” playing Nov. 2–Dec. 15.

Based on the thrilling novel by Astrid Lindgren, this play has been adapted for the stage by Danish singer and guitarist Sebastian, who wrote the music and lyrics, and Staffan Götestam. The story follows Pippi Longstocking as she befriends Tommy and Annika, and the everyday becomes amazing through adventures like visiting the circus, spending the day at school and attending a remarkable tea party.

The episodic structure of this classic tale demands many locations filled with scenery, costumes, lighting and sound. Based on Pippi’s Swedish roots, the set has been inspired by Scandinavian architecture. Folk art helped the team to express a culture that appreciates structure and nature, which brought the magical world of the 20th century circuses to life. The set features unique scenic pieces that fly in and out and secret windows and doors that establish location and serve as stages for Pippi’s horse and “Mr. Nilsson,” her monkey.

In the words of NCT interim Artistic Director Colin Peterson, “This is the first time in NCT’s 93-year-old history that Pippi will be produced at the theater. I love how many generations in a family can enjoy the story and be inspired by Pippi’s fierce, independent spirit and confidence. Sebastian’s pop/rock score brings an entertaining twist to the classic tale that will also entertain audiences of all ages.”

The incredible performance of Pippi Longstocking will be played by Mallory Mundy alongside Alex Dee as Tommy Settergren. The show will also feature NCT’s resident actors Alisa Osborne as Annika Settergren and Gerold Oliver, who are in every mainstage performance.

All performances of this production will take place on NCT’s sensory-friendly main stage. A sensory room at the back of the auditorium provides patrons of all ages with tools to regulate their minds and bodies, while providing the opportunity to see and hear the performance.

Tickets are available now at NashvilleChildrensTheatre.org.

