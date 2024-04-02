TORNADO WATCH 4-2-2024

By
Clark Shelton
-

Tornado Watch

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 75
NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK
950 AM CDT TUE APR 2 2024

TORNADO WATCH 75 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM CDT FOR THE
 FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

TNC003-005-015-017-021-023-027-031-035-037-039-041-043-049-055-
061-071-077-079-081-083-085-087-099-101-109-111-117-119-125-133-
135-137-141-147-149-159-161-165-169-175-177-181-183-185-187-189-
022000-
/O.NEW.KWNS.TO.A.0075.240402T1450Z-240402T2000Z/

TN
.    TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

BEDFORD              BENTON              CANNON
CARROLL              CHEATHAM            CHESTER
CLAY                 COFFEE              CUMBERLAND
DAVIDSON             DECATUR             DE KALB
DICKSON              FENTRESS            GILES
GRUNDY               HARDIN              HENDERSON
HENRY                HICKMAN             HOUSTON
HUMPHREYS            JACKSON             LAWRENCE
LEWIS                MACON               MARSHALL
MAURY                MCNAIRY             MONTGOMERY
OVERTON              PERRY               PICKETT
PUTNAM               ROBERTSON           RUTHERFORD
SMITH                STEWART             SUMNER
TROUSDALE            VAN BUREN           WARREN
WAYNE                WEAKLEY             WHITE
WILLIAMSON           WILSON
$$


ATTN...WFO...LMK...OHX...MEG...PAH...
Many schools are closing today or closing early in anticipation of this afternoon’s severe weather event. See more here as updates become available
Timing looks to be around lunchtime thru early evening. It is a very quiet morning, and the longer that happens the more severe we expect the weather to be this afternoon. We will post watches as they become available.

Today
Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Some of the storms could be severe. High near 77. South southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tonight
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 11pm. Some of the storms could be severe. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here