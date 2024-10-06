Photo of the Day: October 6, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:Twice Daily, Nashville’s local convenience store retailer owned and operated by Tri Star Energy, has officially exceeded more than $5 million raised for its partner Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. This milestone was achieved with the largest donation in the history of the partnership during Twice Daily’s 24th annual Golf Cup.

The Twice Daily Golf Cup brought together vendor partners for a day of golfing to support a good cause. Following the Golf Cup, Twice Daily hosted a check presentation, celebrating $425,000 raised for the children’s hospital alongside Monroe Carell’s leadership and child ambassadors Dalton Waggoner and Chase Graham.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.