Dolly Parton and Walmart Donate Millions to Assist in Hurricane Relief

Dolly Parton, along with officials from Dollywood Parks & Resorts, The Dollywood Foundation, Dolly Parton’s Stampede, Pirates Voyage and Walmart, announced significant donations to flood relief during a special event Friday afternoon at Walmart #678 in Newport, Tennessee. The location has helped the local community by offering meals, as well as showers and laundry facilities to those affected by the unprecedented flooding from Hurricane Helene.

As communities across the Appalachian region continue the daunting cleanup efforts, Dolly announced a $1 million donation to the Mountain Ways Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3) dedicated to providing immediate assistance to Hurricane Helene flood victims. In addition, Dolly’s East Tennessee businesses—Dollywood Parks & Resorts, Dolly Parton’s Stampede, and Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show—as well as The Dollywood Foundation are combining efforts and have pledged to match her donation to Mountain Ways with a $1 million contribution of their own.

The donations help jumpstart the efforts of Mountain Ways to provide essential financial resources directly and efficiently to the most affected areas. Mountain Ways also will coordinate other relief efforts, including distributing food, water and other necessary supplies.

“These are special people here; they’re my people,” Dolly explained. “I feel like all people are my people, but everyone here grew up in the mountains just like I did so of course I have a close connection to them. I can’t stand to see anyone hurting, so I wanted to do what I could to help after these terrible floods. I hope we can all be a little bit of light in the world for our friends, our neighbors—even strangers—during this dark time they are experiencing.

“I’m also appreciative that all my East Tennessee businesses and the folks at Walmart are contributing to flood relief. This money will certainly help a lot of people, but there is still so much more this area needs. I hope we’ll see more people make donations or volunteer because the people here need so much right now.”

During the event, Walmart U.S. President and CEO John Furner announced the company, including Sam’s Club and the Walmart Foundation, would increase their commitment and donate a total of $10 million to hurricane relief efforts across the affected states.

“One of the things we love most about Dolly as a partner is her incredible heart and care for her community,” said Furner. “She reminds me of our associates who are always the first to jump to action when our communities need us. This time is no different, and we will continue to provide support until they have recovered.”

Dollywood already has worked with its sponsorship partner Coca-Cola to donate a semi-truck full of water for distribution in Cocke County, Tennessee. Additionally, Dollywood also has donated 60,000 reusable masks, 30,000 disposable protective garments and 2.5 million disposable masks to be used for cleanup efforts across East Tennessee. They also have donated disposable serving ware and utensils for thousands of meals being distributed by Mountain Ways.

In conjunction with donation centers established by the city of Pigeon Forge, Dollywood theme park also will become a donation drop-off location for those wishing to provide items for the cleanup. Items needed include buckets with lids, tarps, shovels, rakes, trash bags, work gloves, masks, cleaning wipes, diapers, baby formula and food, can openers, first aid supplies, personal hygiene items, kitty litter, new socks and underwear, clean towels and blankets, laundry detergent, pet food and hand sanitizer. Items may be donated at the designated drop-off point at the front gate area of the park.

Dollywood Parks & Resorts officials encourage those with the capability to donate or to volunteer. Mountain Ways is working with local nonprofits and governmental officials to ensure the donated funds and resources reach affected communities across the region. Monetary donations can be made by visiting the Mountain Ways Foundation website, mountainwaystn.org.

“This beautiful region which we all love so much has an extreme challenge ahead of it,” said Eugene Naughton, Dollywood Parks & Resorts President. “And while it may be quite daunting right now, we know the spirit of the people in this region will help them overcome what faces them in the days ahead. We want to encourage others to donate or to volunteer in any way they can to help their neighbors and communities recover from this difficult time.

“Dollywood’s share of the donation from our ‘Love Shares’ program helps Mountain Ways get started in providing immediate assistance where needed. As local leaders are able to better assess their communities in the coming weeks, we will determine additional ways we can assist in the recovery effort.”

