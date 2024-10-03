Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

By
Donna Vissman
-

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.

1Mini Donuts & Mini Animals

Saturday, October 5, 10 am – noon

Itty Bitty Donuts, 7311 Nolensville, Nolensville

Enjoy a fun morning at Itty Bitty Donuts in Nolensville to kick off a spooky month with adorable dressed-up animals, yummy Halloween-themed food and drinks, and activities for the kids.

2Music in the Meadow

photo from Owl’s Hill

 

Saturday, October 5, 6 pm

Owl’s Hill Sanctuary, 545 Beech Creek Road, Brentwood

Pack some chairs or a blanket and a picnic dinner, gather friends and family, and head on over to Owl’s Hill for music in the meadow. Arrive when the gate opens to pick your perfect picnic spot (or reserve a picnic tables in advance), visit Owl’s Hill’s non-releasable live owls, and go for a hike.

Find tickets here.

3Babypalooza Baby Expo

Saturday, October 5, noon until 4 pm

The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin

New and expectant parents don’t miss the 2024 Nashville Babypalooza Baby Expo and The Black Maternal Health Expo. It’s a free day of fun and information to connect you with essential resources, education, and community support. It’s the super bowl of baby expos.
Register for the event here.

4Whole Hog Festival

Saturday, October 5, 10 am – 5:30 pm

Oaklawn Mansion, 3331 Denning Lane, Spring Hill

Join Spring Hill’s largest community event, the John Maher Whole Hog Festival, benefitting The Well Outreach Food Ministry. It has something for everyone including 20 yummy Food Trucks featuring lots of Pork-themed food, a Regional Crafts Fair, a Bacon-Eating Contest and a Hog-Calling Contest, 7 local bands playing GREAT music, a Children’s Entertainment Stage and a HUGE Kid’s Zone with lots of free Kid’s activities.

Admission is $5 per person.

5Nashville Oktoberfest

photo from Nashville Oktoberfest

Saturday- Sunday, October 5-6, 11 am  – 10 pm

998 5th Avenue N, Nashville

Oktoberfest has something for everyone. Delicious German foods from dozens of restaurants & vendors, world-class beer, tons of events, Arts & Crafts vendors, live German music, the Dachshund Derby, and the 2nd largest 5K Race & Run in Tennessee – plus so much more.

Find tickets here.

