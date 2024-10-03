Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Mini Donuts & Mini Animals
Saturday, October 5, 10 am – noon
Itty Bitty Donuts, 7311 Nolensville, Nolensville
Enjoy a fun morning at Itty Bitty Donuts in Nolensville to kick off a spooky month with adorable dressed-up animals, yummy Halloween-themed food and drinks, and activities for the kids.
2Music in the Meadow
Saturday, October 5, 6 pm
Owl’s Hill Sanctuary, 545 Beech Creek Road, Brentwood
Pack some chairs or a blanket and a picnic dinner, gather friends and family, and head on over to Owl’s Hill for music in the meadow. Arrive when the gate opens to pick your perfect picnic spot (or reserve a picnic tables in advance), visit Owl’s Hill’s non-releasable live owls, and go for a hike.
3Babypalooza Baby Expo
Saturday, October 5, noon until 4 pm
The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin
4Whole Hog Festival
Saturday, October 5, 10 am – 5:30 pm
Oaklawn Mansion, 3331 Denning Lane, Spring Hill
Join Spring Hill’s largest community event, the John Maher Whole Hog Festival, benefitting The Well Outreach Food Ministry. It has something for everyone including 20 yummy Food Trucks featuring lots of Pork-themed food, a Regional Crafts Fair, a Bacon-Eating Contest and a Hog-Calling Contest, 7 local bands playing GREAT music, a Children’s Entertainment Stage and a HUGE Kid’s Zone with lots of free Kid’s activities.
Admission is $5 per person.
5Nashville Oktoberfest
Saturday- Sunday, October 5-6, 11 am – 10 pm
998 5th Avenue N, Nashville
Oktoberfest has something for everyone. Delicious German foods from dozens of restaurants & vendors, world-class beer, tons of events, Arts & Crafts vendors, live German music, the Dachshund Derby, and the 2nd largest 5K Race & Run in Tennessee – plus so much more.
Find tickets here.
Please join our FREE Newsletter