Top Stories From October 3, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here are the top stories for October 3, 2024.

1Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Read more

2Cookie Co. in Franklin Announces Closure

photo by Donna Vissman

Cookie Co., located at 330 Mayfield Drive in Franklin, announced it will close this week. Read more

3Garth Brooks Sued Over Alleged Sexual Assault Incident

Copyright: 8 Ten, Inc

A lawsuit has been filed against country music artist Garth Brooks. Brooks is accused of sexual assault and battery. Read more

4Popular Nashville Brunch Spot Le Peep Opens Franklin Location

photo by Donna Vissman

A favorite Nashville breakfast/lunch/brunch spot, Le Peep, opens today, Wednesday, October 2, in Franklin at 1110 Hillsboro Road. Read more

5Morgan Wallen Donates $500,000 to Hurricane Helene Relief

John Shearer/Getty Images for Morgan Wallen’s One Night At A Time 2024

Country artist and East Tennessee native Morgan Wallen has donated $500,000 through the Morgan Wallen Foundation to the Red Cross for hurricane relief. Read more

