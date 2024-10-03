Top Stories From October 3, 2024

Here are the top stories for October 3, 2024.
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Read more
photo by Donna Vissman
Cookie Co., located at 330 Mayfield Drive in Franklin, announced it will close this week. Read more
Copyright: 8 Ten, Inc
A lawsuit has been filed against country music artist Garth Brooks. Brooks is accused of sexual assault and battery. Read more
photo by Donna Vissman
A favorite Nashville breakfast/lunch/brunch spot, Le Peep, opens today, Wednesday, October 2, in Franklin at 1110 Hillsboro Road. Read more
John Shearer/Getty Images for Morgan Wallen’s One Night At A Time 2024
Country artist and East Tennessee native Morgan Wallen has donated $500,000 through the Morgan Wallen Foundation to the Red Cross for hurricane relief. Read more
