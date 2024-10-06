25 Cheapest Real Estate Transfers in Williamson Co. Sept. 9

By
Michael Carpenter
-
house for sale with added sign

See the 25 cheapest property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for September 9-13, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$100,0008246 Horton HwyCollege Grove37046
$195,000Bent Creek Ph11 Sec1 Pb 61 Pg 38029 Warren DrNolensville37135
$244,000Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1478006 Southvale BlvdFranklin37064
$256,000Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1478001 Southvale BlvdFranklin37064
$275,000Pray Pb 74 Pg 701159 Carter StFranklin37064
$275,000Cherry Glen Condo Sec 1 Pb 34 Pg 71203 Cashmere DrThompsons Station37179
$288,900Westhaven Sec64 Pb 82 Pg 1291191 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$288,900Westhaven Sec64 Pb 82 Pg 1291187 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$349,900Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85564 Rosling Pvt PassSpring Hill37174
$350,000Brandenburg Pb 53 Pg 297307 Brandenburg CvFairview37062
$369,900Residences @ South Wind Pb 3117 Pg 2642725 Kennedy CtFranklin37064
$397,500Hidden Lake Pb 27 Pg 1267213 Hidden Lake DrFairview37062
$445,000Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 135 Block C026826 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$465,000Cumberland Estates Ph1 Pb 66 Pg 1471020 Brayden DrFairview37062
$465,000Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 1118076 Heirloom BlvdCollege Grove37046
$472,000Kingwood Ph 1 Pb 29 Pg 747142 Kingwood BlvdFairview37062
$479,900Fields Of Canterbury Sec12a Pb 66 Pg 1282600 Wellesley Square DrThompsons Station37179
$480,000River Rest Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 37 Block C120237 Boxwood DrFranklin37069
$490,000Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 121675 Geralds DrBrentwood37027
$506,000Ozment FarmRocky Fork RdNolensville37135
$525,000Hill Est Pb 2 Pg 42 Block D205 Oak DrFranklin37064
$565,000Nolen Mill Ph2 Pb 70 Pg 86817 Cottage House LnNolensville37135
$565,000Twin Oaks Pb 12 Pg 931520 Birchwood CirFranklin37064
$626,422Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47690 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$639,900Ballenger Farms Sec 1 Ph 3 Pb 45 Pg 141262 Creekside DrNolensville37135

