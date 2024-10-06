25 Cheapest Real Estate Transfers in Williamson Co. Sept. 9

See the 25 cheapest property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for September 9-13, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$100,000
|8246 Horton Hwy
|College Grove
|37046
|$195,000
|Bent Creek Ph11 Sec1 Pb 61 Pg 3
|8029 Warren Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$244,000
|Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147
|8006 Southvale Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$256,000
|Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147
|8001 Southvale Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$275,000
|Pray Pb 74 Pg 70
|1159 Carter St
|Franklin
|37064
|$275,000
|Cherry Glen Condo Sec 1 Pb 34 Pg 71
|203 Cashmere Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$288,900
|Westhaven Sec64 Pb 82 Pg 129
|1191 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$288,900
|Westhaven Sec64 Pb 82 Pg 129
|1187 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$349,900
|Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85
|564 Rosling Pvt Pass
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$350,000
|Brandenburg Pb 53 Pg 29
|7307 Brandenburg Cv
|Fairview
|37062
|$369,900
|Residences @ South Wind Pb 3117 Pg 264
|2725 Kennedy Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$397,500
|Hidden Lake Pb 27 Pg 126
|7213 Hidden Lake Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$445,000
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 135 Block C026
|826 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$465,000
|Cumberland Estates Ph1 Pb 66 Pg 147
|1020 Brayden Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$465,000
|Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111
|8076 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$472,000
|Kingwood Ph 1 Pb 29 Pg 74
|7142 Kingwood Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$479,900
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec12a Pb 66 Pg 128
|2600 Wellesley Square Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$480,000
|River Rest Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 37 Block C120
|237 Boxwood Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$490,000
|Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12
|1675 Geralds Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$506,000
|Ozment Farm
|Rocky Fork Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$525,000
|Hill Est Pb 2 Pg 42 Block D
|205 Oak Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$565,000
|Nolen Mill Ph2 Pb 70 Pg 86
|817 Cottage House Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$565,000
|Twin Oaks Pb 12 Pg 93
|1520 Birchwood Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$626,422
|Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47
|690 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$639,900
|Ballenger Farms Sec 1 Ph 3 Pb 45 Pg 14
|1262 Creekside Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
