25 Cheapest Real Estate Transfers in Williamson Co. Sept. 9

See the 25 cheapest property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for September 9-13, 2024.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $100,000 8246 Horton Hwy College Grove 37046 $195,000 Bent Creek Ph11 Sec1 Pb 61 Pg 3 8029 Warren Dr Nolensville 37135 $244,000 Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147 8006 Southvale Blvd Franklin 37064 $256,000 Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147 8001 Southvale Blvd Franklin 37064 $275,000 Pray Pb 74 Pg 70 1159 Carter St Franklin 37064 $275,000 Cherry Glen Condo Sec 1 Pb 34 Pg 71 203 Cashmere Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $288,900 Westhaven Sec64 Pb 82 Pg 129 1191 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $288,900 Westhaven Sec64 Pb 82 Pg 129 1187 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $349,900 Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85 564 Rosling Pvt Pass Spring Hill 37174 $350,000 Brandenburg Pb 53 Pg 29 7307 Brandenburg Cv Fairview 37062 $369,900 Residences @ South Wind Pb 3117 Pg 264 2725 Kennedy Ct Franklin 37064 $397,500 Hidden Lake Pb 27 Pg 126 7213 Hidden Lake Dr Fairview 37062 $445,000 Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 135 Block C026 826 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $465,000 Cumberland Estates Ph1 Pb 66 Pg 147 1020 Brayden Dr Fairview 37062 $465,000 Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111 8076 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 $472,000 Kingwood Ph 1 Pb 29 Pg 74 7142 Kingwood Blvd Fairview 37062 $479,900 Fields Of Canterbury Sec12a Pb 66 Pg 128 2600 Wellesley Square Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $480,000 River Rest Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 37 Block C120 237 Boxwood Dr Franklin 37069 $490,000 Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12 1675 Geralds Dr Brentwood 37027 $506,000 Ozment Farm Rocky Fork Rd Nolensville 37135 $525,000 Hill Est Pb 2 Pg 42 Block D 205 Oak Dr Franklin 37064 $565,000 Nolen Mill Ph2 Pb 70 Pg 86 817 Cottage House Ln Nolensville 37135 $565,000 Twin Oaks Pb 12 Pg 93 1520 Birchwood Cir Franklin 37064 $626,422 Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47 690 Conifer Dr Spring Hill 37174 $639,900 Ballenger Farms Sec 1 Ph 3 Pb 45 Pg 14 1262 Creekside Dr Nolensville 37135

