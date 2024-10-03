Tanger Outlets to Host a Pink Party in Honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Tanger Outlets Nashville will host a PINK Party on Friday, October 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The event features a social hour with bubbles and bites, flower bouquet bar, polaroid selfie crafts and more empowering activities, while bringing the community together to improve outcomes and save lives for those impacted by breast cancer.

The Tennessee Breast Cancer Coalition, established in 1995, is a grassroots organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for individuals undergoing treatment for breast cancer. Tennessee Breast Cancer Coalition provides individual financial assistance to breast cancer patients through our Emergency Access Fund (EAF). The EAF pays for mortgages or rent, utilities, medical bills, and insurance premiums. Since its inception, the EAF has given $1,570,323 to 1,842 breast cancer patients and their families. Their mission is to be the foremost advocate and provider for Tennesseans facing breast cancer through individual assistance, education and legislative action.

Shoppers are also encouraged to donate a minimum of $10 to receive a special voucher with curated offers from more than 30 leading retailers, including Coach, Crocs, HEYDUDE, Columbia, J.Crew and more. All proceeds from Tanger’s online donation campaign directly benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation® (BCRF), the largest private funder of breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer research in the world and the highest-rated breast cancer research organization in the country.

At Tanger centers across the country, 100% of donations from both local and national fundraising efforts will go toward breast cancer research and programs.

The annual TangerPink campaign has raised over $18.9 million since 1994 in support of breast cancer efforts. Through our partnership with BCRF since 2011, Tanger has funded over 92,000 hours of lifesaving research. As TangerPink marks its 30th anniversary supporting breast cancer research and awareness, the Nashville community is invited to make a lasting impact by joining the events at Tanger Nashville and donating online through October 31 for exclusive shopping deals.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email