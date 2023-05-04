Health Inspections: Mexican Restaurants in Franklin for May 4, 2023

These are the scores for Mexican restaurants in Franklin with their most recent inspection score as of May 4, 2023. Click here for more health scores.

Restaurant Score / Follow Up Address Date Blue Coast Burrito 99 4091 Mallory Ln 12/27/2022 Casa Jose 88 / 98 3046 Columbia Ave #110 11/8/2022 Chipotle Mexican Grill 100 430 Cool Springs Blvd 2/22/2023 Chuy's 87 / 97 3061 Mallory Ln 4/6/2023 Cinco de Mayo 99 1010 Murfreesboro Rd Suite 178 2/14/2023 Condado Tacos 99 4031 Aspen Grove Dr #108 3/22/2023 DosBros Fresh Mexican Grill 94 / 98 1800 Galleria Blvd 3/1/2022 Don Pepe's Mexican Grill 1203 Murfreesboro Rd #190 El Guadalajara 91 / 96 603 Hillsboro Rd 3/16/2023 El Sombrero 85 / 100 1401 Liberty Pike 3/21/2023 Garcia's Mexican Restaurant 88 / 98 1113 Murfreesboro Rd #316 4/21/2023 Garcia's Mexican Restaurant 82 / 96 1709 Galleria Blvd #1013 3/29/2023 La Hacienda 98 1110 Hillsboro Rd # 240 12/8/2022 Los Primos 99 1203 Murfreesboro Rd #125 11/29/2022 Los Compadres Taco Shop 91 1328 W Main St 9/9/2022 Moe's Southwest Grill 98 401-A Cool Springs Blvd 3/7/2023 Mojo's Tacos 96 / 98 230 Franklin Road. Suite 11Y 4/27/2023 Nacho's Mexican Restaurant 100 1031 Riverside Dr suite c 12/5/2022 Oscar's Taco Shop 93 / 98 4115 Mallory Ln 3/13/2023 Oscar's Taco Shop 100 188 Front St 1/26/2023 Pancho's Place 93 209 S Royal Oaks Blvd #176 3/24/2023 Pueblo Real 100 1340 W Main St 4/25/2023 Sopapilla's 94 / 98 1109 Davenport Blvd 4/18/2023 Taco Bell 93 1208 Murfreesboro Rd 2/21/2023 Taco Bell 100 1710 Columbia Ave 12/14/2022 Taco Bell 99 1715 Galleria Blvd 1/6/2023 Taqueria Jalisco 52 / 90 595 Hillsboro Rd #323 1/27/2023 Tito's Mexican Restaurant 89 / 99 4001 Hughes Crossing Ste 111 3/7/2023 West Coast Taco 68 / ? 1511 Columbia Ave 5/2/2023 Wilco Fusion Grill 92 / 97 9040 Carothers Pkwy B105 2/15/2023

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.