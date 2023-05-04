Health Inspections: Mexican Restaurants in Franklin for May 4, 2023

These are the scores for Mexican restaurants in Franklin with their most recent inspection score as of May 4, 2023. Click here for more health scores.
|Restaurant
|Score / Follow Up
|Address
|Date
|Blue Coast Burrito
|99
|4091 Mallory Ln
|12/27/2022
|Casa Jose
|88 / 98
|3046 Columbia Ave #110
|11/8/2022
|Chipotle Mexican Grill
|100
|430 Cool Springs Blvd
|2/22/2023
|Chuy's
|87 / 97
|3061 Mallory Ln
|4/6/2023
|Cinco de Mayo
|99
|1010 Murfreesboro Rd Suite 178
|2/14/2023
|Condado Tacos
|99
|4031 Aspen Grove Dr #108
|3/22/2023
|DosBros Fresh Mexican Grill
|94 / 98
|1800 Galleria Blvd
|3/1/2022
|Don Pepe's Mexican Grill
|1203 Murfreesboro Rd #190
|El Guadalajara
|91 / 96
|603 Hillsboro Rd
|3/16/2023
|El Sombrero
|85 / 100
|1401 Liberty Pike
|3/21/2023
|Garcia's Mexican Restaurant
|88 / 98
|1113 Murfreesboro Rd #316
|4/21/2023
|Garcia's Mexican Restaurant
|82 / 96
|1709 Galleria Blvd #1013
|3/29/2023
|La Hacienda
|98
|1110 Hillsboro Rd # 240
|12/8/2022
|Los Primos
|99
|1203 Murfreesboro Rd #125
|11/29/2022
|Los Compadres Taco Shop
|91
|1328 W Main St
|9/9/2022
|Moe's Southwest Grill
|98
|401-A Cool Springs Blvd
|3/7/2023
|Mojo's Tacos
|96 / 98
|230 Franklin Road. Suite 11Y
|4/27/2023
|Nacho's Mexican Restaurant
|100
|1031 Riverside Dr suite c
|12/5/2022
|Oscar's Taco Shop
|93 / 98
|4115 Mallory Ln
|3/13/2023
|Oscar's Taco Shop
|100
|188 Front St
|1/26/2023
|Pancho's Place
|93
|209 S Royal Oaks Blvd #176
|3/24/2023
|Pueblo Real
|100
|1340 W Main St
|4/25/2023
|Sopapilla's
|94 / 98
|1109 Davenport Blvd
|4/18/2023
|Taco Bell
|93
|1208 Murfreesboro Rd
|2/21/2023
|Taco Bell
|100
|1710 Columbia Ave
|12/14/2022
|Taco Bell
|99
|1715 Galleria Blvd
|1/6/2023
|Taqueria Jalisco
|52 / 90
|595 Hillsboro Rd #323
|1/27/2023
|Tito's Mexican Restaurant
|89 / 99
|4001 Hughes Crossing Ste 111
|3/7/2023
|West Coast Taco
|68 / ?
|1511 Columbia Ave
|5/2/2023
|Wilco Fusion Grill
|92 / 97
|9040 Carothers Pkwy B105
|2/15/2023
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.