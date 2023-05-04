Health Inspections: Mexican Restaurants in Franklin for May 4, 2023

These are the scores for Mexican restaurants in Franklin with their most recent inspection score as of May 4, 2023. Click here for more health scores.

Blue Coast Burrito994091 Mallory Ln12/27/2022
Casa Jose88 / 983046 Columbia Ave #11011/8/2022
Chipotle Mexican Grill100430 Cool Springs Blvd2/22/2023
Chuy's87 / 973061 Mallory Ln4/6/2023
Cinco de Mayo991010 Murfreesboro Rd Suite 1782/14/2023
Condado Tacos994031 Aspen Grove Dr #1083/22/2023
DosBros Fresh Mexican Grill94 / 981800 Galleria Blvd3/1/2022
Don Pepe's Mexican Grill1203 Murfreesboro Rd #190
El Guadalajara91 / 96603 Hillsboro Rd3/16/2023
El Sombrero85 / 1001401 Liberty Pike3/21/2023
Garcia's Mexican Restaurant88 / 981113 Murfreesboro Rd #3164/21/2023
Garcia's Mexican Restaurant82 / 961709 Galleria Blvd #10133/29/2023
La Hacienda981110 Hillsboro Rd # 24012/8/2022
Los Primos991203 Murfreesboro Rd #12511/29/2022
Los Compadres Taco Shop911328 W Main St9/9/2022
Moe's Southwest Grill98401-A Cool Springs Blvd3/7/2023
Mojo's Tacos96 / 98230 Franklin Road. Suite 11Y4/27/2023
Nacho's Mexican Restaurant1001031 Riverside Dr suite c12/5/2022
Oscar's Taco Shop93 / 984115 Mallory Ln3/13/2023
Oscar's Taco Shop100188 Front St1/26/2023
Pancho's Place93209 S Royal Oaks Blvd #1763/24/2023
Pueblo Real1001340 W Main St4/25/2023
Sopapilla's94 / 981109 Davenport Blvd4/18/2023
Taco Bell931208 Murfreesboro Rd2/21/2023
Taco Bell1001710 Columbia Ave12/14/2022
Taco Bell991715 Galleria Blvd1/6/2023
Taqueria Jalisco52 / 90595 Hillsboro Rd #3231/27/2023
Tito's Mexican Restaurant89 / 994001 Hughes Crossing Ste 1113/7/2023
West Coast Taco68 / ?1511 Columbia Ave5/2/2023
Wilco Fusion Grill92 / 979040 Carothers Pkwy B1052/15/2023

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

