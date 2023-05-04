Nashville Sounds Relief Pitching Collapses in Loss to St Paul

The Nashville Sounds (15-13) failed to hold onto a one-run lead in the eighth inning and eventually fell 5-3 to the St. Paul Saints on Wednesday night at CHS Field.

Holding a 3-2 advantage entering the bottom of the eighth, the Saints would get back-to-back baserunners to reach before doubling then plating another on a Sounds error to take a 5-3 lead. Though Isaac Collins would reach to start the ninth, Nashville failed to mount a last-ditch rally as St. Paul evened the series.

Starter Janson Junk (2-1, 1.31) gets the nod for Nashville in tomorrow night’s contest. Left-hander Brent Headrick (0-0, 6.00) will get the start for the Saints. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:37 p.m. from CHS Field.

Post-Game Notes

Abraham Toro extended his on-base streak to 22 games with three walks. He’s batting .288 (23-for-80) with five runs, six doubles, 11 RBI and 13 walks during the streak.

Jon Singleton singled to bring his on-base streak to 22 games. He’s batting .247 (18-for-73) with seven runs, two doubles and 11 RBI during the streak.

Ethan Small struck out six in three scoreless innings in relief, the most strikeouts by a Sounds reliever this season. Over his last five outings, Small has struck out 15 over 9.1 scoreless innings.

Keston Hiura extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a single. He’s batting .486 (17-for-35) with six runs, five doubles, three homers and 13 RBI during the streak.

Source: Nashville Sounds

