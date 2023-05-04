WEATHER Your Cinco Taylor Swift Derby Forecast

Well, we hope the 4th has been with you today, but, let’s talk about the first big weekend of the Spring for many in Nashville. It’s like the forces came together and created something for everyone and didn’t invite Mother Nature. Let’s start with Cinco De Mayo and work our way through it.

Cinco De Mayo

An American holiday, no it is not celebrated in Mexico, similar to St. Patrick’s Day in the fact that it is a great reason to drink. And while margaritas and Coronas will no doubt be served en masa in Nashville and the surrounding areas, keeping them from being watered down may prove to be a task.

If you get out for lunch, you should be fine. If you get out for dinner, no bueno, as the chance illuvia with some tormentas seems likely.

Friday

Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. High near 70. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Taylor Swift Weekend

Let’s look at this night by night at Nissan Stadium

Friday Night- You Need To Calm Down

This one will be wet. See the link above for what you can bring to stay dry, but, it isn’t umbrellas and lightning and winds could play a part in this even happening. Monitor your local Taylor Swift authority diligently for further details.

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 56. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night – Don’t Blame Me

I don’t cause the weather, I just give you the forecasts. Saturday night will be about timing. Check your local County Source for updated forecast Saturday morning and as needed throughout the day. It will rain and it will storm, but, will it all go away for night 2? Too soon to tell and I don’t want to bring any bad Karma by trying to guess to early. NWS thinks this:

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night- Shake It Off

Finally, those going on Sunday night may see the best chance of their Wildest Dreams come true. The day will be mostly of a scattered variety in the forecast, and temps will be more like a Cruel Summer if you are tailgating beforehand. You definitely will not need a cardigan.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

We will update forecasts as needed all weekend so make sure you have us bookmarked.

The Kentucky Derby

From Tequila-Sombrero Friday to Saturday Mint Juleps and Fancy Hats. The 149th edition of The Run For The Roses happens in Louisville this weekend. If you are throwing a Fastest 2 Minutes in Sports Party, be prepared to move it indoors. Make sure you have any tent firmly secured just in case it decides to get nasty. Ladies hold onto your hats.

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

If you are heading to Louisville for the race, here is the forecast for Churchill Downs:

Saturday

A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

My pick? Tapit Trice

Enjoy your weekend no matter where you spend it, be safe, and be weather aware.