Halls Chophouse Owners Open New Upscale Seafood Restaurant in Nashville

Hall Management Group, the team behind Halls Chophouse, an award-winning Nashville steakhouse, has announced that Halls Catch, the sister seafood restaurant also located in the Broadwest office tower at 1600 West End Avenue, is now open.

Halls Catch is a new concept developed from the ground up for Nashville by the Charleston, South Carolina-based restaurant group, which is known nationally for its exceptional service, high-quality fresh ingredients, and unforgettable experiences.

The restaurant will initially offer dinner service Mondays through Saturdays starting at 4:30 p.m. Reservations can be made at: https://resy.com/cities/nashville-tn/venues/halls-catch

“Crafting a new Halls concept from scratch for our Nashville guests has been an incredible experience and a labor of love,” said Tommy Hall, President and CEO of Hall Management Group. “We have an amazing staff in place who are ready to serve our guests, and a completely original menu featuring the freshest seafood that can be found. We’re proud to open our doors and expand the ways we can serve Nashville.”

“I’m so excited to welcome regular guests and new faces to Halls Catch,” said Billy Hall of Hall Management Group. “We’re grateful to have had the opportunity to listen and deliver a brand-new experience based on what our friends in Nashville wanted to see from a Halls seafood restaurant. I’m confident they’ll be thrilled with the results.”

Crafted by Halls Management Group Executive Chef Matthew Niessner, Halls Catch’s menu is dynamic, original and fresh, featuring seafood flown in daily from around the world. Guests can expect an exciting assortment of rotating offerings, starting with the raw bar selections, which will regularly include Yellowfin Tuna, Hamachi Aguachile, American Red Snapper, and Ora King Salmon. Featured sushi rolls include tuna, shrimp, eel and caviar, as well as King Crab. Featured oysters exclusive to Halls Catch will include Pink Moon from New London, Fortune from Nova Scotia, and Pemaquid from Dodge Cove.

Halls Catch’s caviar offerings are sourced by one of the world’s top purveyors, Altima Caviar, and will include Amber Oscietra (sturgeon from the Caspian Sea) and Beluga. Appetizers run the gamut of sensibilities from lobster rolls and charred octopus to beer-battered eggplant. Among entrees, you can expect giant prawns, South American swordfish, Icelandic cod, and much more. A rotating menu of whole fish will be available and, of course, select steak cuts from Allen Brothers.

Halls Catch had previously named Vladimir Simich as General Manager and Morgan Lewis as Executive Chef, with Chad Ellis in a leadership role overseeing both Halls Catch and Halls Chophouse.

Designed by Garvin Design Group, Halls Catch is elevated yet approachable, with a stunning main dining room, bar lounge, centerpiece bar, private dining room (seating up to 50 people) and covered outdoor dining space. Bars with additional barstool seating are available in both the main dining room and patio.

Key interior features include warm wood millwork, undulating felt acoustic ceiling fins, luxe pearlescent bar front tile, and textured wall finishes reminiscent of shimmering fish scales and light refracted through ocean waves.

Construction was led by Doster Construction, who also managed construction on Halls Chophouse Nashville.

Learn more at: https://www.hallmanagementgroup.com/halls-catch-nashville/.

