PGA Tour Superstore Sets Open Date for First Middle Tennessee Location

PGA TOUR Superstore, a shopping destination for golf equipment, accessories and apparel, will open its first store in the Nashville area at 545 Cool Springs Blvd (Unit 150) in Franklin. The store will officially open on Nov. 23 at 9:00 a.m.

PGA TOUR Superstore provides a large variety and selection of apparel for men, women and juniors, in addition to the latest golf equipment and accessories. The store will also offer tennis and pickleball equipment and apparel.

Those who attend the opening can expect giveaways to the first few shoppers to visit the store, and specials will be announced to take place during the grand opening weekend.

“Nashville is one of the nation’s destination cities and as it grows, so does the game of golf. With more than 44 courses in the region and rounds played up nearly 3% year-over-year, we are excited to welcome Nashville into the PGA TOUR Superstore family,” said Cool Springs general manager Ray Vital. “We look forward to opening our doors on next month and will be celebrating the first guests in line with $30,000 in giveaways and store specials throughout the weekend.”

The 40,000-square-foot facility will feature four Practice + Play™ hitting bays in a social setting and four additional simulators where friends and families can play together. Guests can also test putters and their skills on the 1,434-square-foot putting green. The experiential retailer also offers club fittings at the Fitting STUDIO™, lessons from certified teaching professionals, and on-site club regripping, repairs and shaft adjustments.

“By its very nature golf is a game that brings people together and provides the perfect setting for meaningful connections on and off the green,” said PGA TOUR Superstore President Jill Spiegel. “Combining our pro expertise, interactive environment and everything needed to play, we help golfers – from beginners to avids – have fun and enjoy the game.”

In addition to golf necessities, the store will have everything you need for a day on the court. Whether you’re a pickleball fanatic or a seasoned tennis pro, shoppers can find the right racquets and apparel for every occasion.

