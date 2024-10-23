MTSU Single Game Basketball Tickets On Sale Now

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – With the official start to basketball season almost here, fans can now purchase single-game tickets to see the Middle Tennessee Women’s and Men’s Basketball team this season inside the historic Murphy Center.

All seats are reserved inside The Glass House and only $15 online/seat (no fees). All tickets are mobile, so after completing your online purchase it is highly recommended to add the tickets to your smart phone from your account.

Fans can also purchase tickets at the Murphy Center box office on game days starting two hours prior to tip off. All ages 3 and up require a ticket for entry.

Blue Raider Basketball Group Tickets:

Group tickets are also on sale for those wanting to experience a basketball game with friends and family. Group tickets, consisting of a minimum of 20 tickets purchased, are available for only $10 when purchasing in advance through the ticket office. Experiences including Hive Five Tunnels, halftime performances, birthday parties, and more are great options for every Blue Raider fan.

Fans can purchase single game and season tickets online at GoBlueRaiders.com/Tickets, or by visiting the Blue Raider Ticket Office. For more information or to purchase group tickets, call the Blue Raider Ticket Office at 615-898-5261.

Source: MTSU

More Sports News ​

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email