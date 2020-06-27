



Fireworks, hot dogs, slip ‘n’ slides, and more… the Fourth of July is just around the corner, and it sure will be a great time to celebrate freedom and independence. This year, why not build onto the family traditions with a delicious patriotic pie from Papa C Pies? Strawberry rhubarb, blueberry, and apple pies (along with ALL of our regular menu) are ready-and-waiting to ship to you in all 50 states.

Pre-Orders for Fourth of July Starting Now

Get up to four 6” pies in one box or up to two of our 9” pies in one box for one shipping price. Check out our map of the U.S. to find out how long it will take for your pies to arrive. Shipping times range from one to five days for the vast majority of the United States. Many orders will arrive in two days or less.

Customers in the Nashville area are welcome to pre-order, as always. Additionally, we will be providing same-day delivery with four hours notice!

Red, White & Blue Pies for Fourth of July

While you’ve got the freedom and independence to choose for yourself, here are a few of our favorite patriotic pies!

Red – Strawberry/Rhubarb Pie: This delicious pie mixes strawberries and tart crimson red rhubarb for a rich, fruit flavor. We add just enough sugar to balance the two out! Is there anything better than strawberries in the summertime?

White – Apple Pie: To create this classic apple pie, we take tart Granny Smith apples and mix them with our cinnamon spice mix; this delicious filling is encapsulated in our renowned light and flaky crust!

Blue – Blueberry Pie: An American classic, our blueberry pie is a family favorite. Add a scoop of vanilla ice cream on the side, and you're in heaven.

How Much Pie Should I Order?

These pies are available in 6” and 9” deep dish styles:

6″ Deep Dish (2 – 3 servings)

9″ Deep Dish (8-10 servings)

Order Now: Quantities May Be Limited

Be sure to place your Fourth of July pie order ASAP. Pies are available locally for pick up and delivery, as well as shipping around the U.S. Order now!

Papa C Pies is located at:

99 Seaboard Lane, Suite 100, Brentwood (corner of Seaboard Lane and Bakers Bridge Avenue behind Costco)

Store hours:

Monday – Friday 10am to 6:30pm

Sat: 10am to 5pm

