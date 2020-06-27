Everything Coming to Hulu in July 2020

From current episodes and original series to kids shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is what’s coming to Hulu in July 2020.
July 1
- 1000-lb Sisters: Complete Season 1 (TLC)
- 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Complete Season 3 (TLC)
- 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way: Complete Season 1 (TLC)
- BBQ Rig Race: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)
- Beyond the Headlines: The College Admissions Scandal with Gretchen Carlson: Complete
- Season 1 (Lifetime)
- Biography: Chris Farley – Anything for a Laugh (A&E)
- Bobby Flay’s Barbecue Addiction: Special (Food Network)
- Buddy vs. Duff: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)
- Burgers, Brew & ‘Que: Complete Seasons 1-3, 5 (Food Network)
- Deadly Women: Complete Season 13 (ID)
- Eat, Sleep, BBQ: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)
- Family By the Ton: Complete Season 2 (TLC)
- Ghost Hunters: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
- Homicide Hunter: Complete Season 9 (ID)
- House Hunters: Complete Season 154-159 (HGTV)
- Intervention: Complete Season 20 (A&E)
- Jamie and Doug Plus One: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)
- Kids BBQ Championship: Complete Season 1 & 2 (Food Network)
- Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Complete Season 3 (A&E)
- Man vs. Master: Chef Battle: Complete Season 1 (FYI)
- Married at First Sight: Complete Seasons 1-3 (FYI)
- Psychic Kids: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
- Say Yes to the Nest: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)
- Seven Year Switch: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (FYI)
- Sex Sent Me to the ER: Complete Season 3 (TLC)
- Shark Week 2018 (Discovery)
- Shark Week 2019 (Discovery)
- The American Farm: Complete Season 1 (History)
- The Day I Picked My Parents: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
- The Grill Dads: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)
- The Strongest Man in History Complete Season 1 (History)
- The Toe Bro: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
- The UnXplained with William Shatner: Complete Season 1 (History)
- Twisted Sisters: Complete Season 2 (ID)
- UFOs: Secret Alien Technology (History)
- UFOs: Secret Missions Exposed (History)
- Ultimate Summer Cook-Off: Complete
- Unpolished: Complete Season 1 (TLC)
- Welcome to Plathville: Complete Season 1 (TLC)
- 12 and Holding (2006)
- 2001 Maniacs (2005)
- 52 Pick-Up (1986)
- A Bridge Too Far (1977)
- A Complete History of My Sexual Failures (2009)
- A Kid Like Jake (2018)
- A Mighty Wind (2003)
- A Storks Journey (2017)
- An Eye for an Eye (1966)
- The Axe Murders of Villisca (2017)
- The Bellboy (1960)
- Beloved (2012)
- Best In Show (2000)
- Between Us (2017)
- Beyond the Valley of the Dolls (1970)
- Birdwatchers (2010)
- Boogie Woogie (2010)
- The Bounty (1984)
- Brokedown Palace (1998)
- Buffy, the Vampire Slayer (1992)
- Bug (1975)
- Buried (2010)
- Cadaver (2009)
- California Dreamin’ (2009)
- Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)
- Catcher Was A Spy (2018)
- The Catechism Cataclysm (2011)
- Change of Plans (2010)
- Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’ (1983)
- Cinderfella (1960)
- Citizen Soldier (2016)
- The Client (1994)
- Cold War (2012)
- The Color Purple (1985)
- Cortex (2008)
- The Cured (2018)
- Danger Close (2019)
- Dark Touch (2013)
- Day Night Day Night (2007)
- The Devil’s Candy (2017)
- The Devil’s Rejects (2005)
- Dheepan (2016)
- Die Hard 4 (Live Free or Die Hard) (2007)
- Downhill Racer (1969)
- The Edukators (2005)
- Eloise’s Lover (2009)
- Exorcismus (2011)
- The Eye (2008)
- The Eye 2 (2005)
- Father of My Children (2010)
- Filth & Wisdom (2008)
- Flashback (1990)
- The Flat (2012)
- Footloose (1984)
- For Your Consideration (2006)
- The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)
- Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)
- The Forgiveness of Blood (2012)
- Freddy Vs Jason (2003)
- Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991)
- Furlough (2018)
- Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)
- Grizzly Man (2005)
- Hateship, Loveship (2014)
- Hornet’s Nest (2014)
- Hot Rod (2007)
- House of 1000 Corpses (2003)
- The House That Jack Built (2018)
- The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete (2014)
- Iron Eagle IV: On the Attack (1999)
- Justin Bieber: Never Say Never (2011)
- Kung Pow: Enter the Fist (2002)
- The Last Mistress (2008)
- Len and Company (2016)
- Liar, Liar (1997)
- Love Songs (2008)
- The Man from London (2009)
- The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)
- March of the Penguins (2005)
- Mary Shelley (2018)
- Match (2015)
- Moonstruck (1987)
- My Cousin Vinny (1992)
- The Necessities of Life (2009)
- Nick Nolte: No Exit (2009)
- Nights and Weekends (2009)
- The Ninth Gate (2000)
- Norma Rae (1979)
- The Patsy (1964)
- Phase IV (1974)
- Polisse (2012)
- Poseidon (2006)
- Post Grad (2007)
- Psycho Granny (2019)
- Rabbit Hole (2011)
- Rebel in the Rye (2017)
- Right at Your Door (2007)
- Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991)
- Room of Death (2008)
- Search for General Tso Chicken (2015)
- The Shock Doctrine (2010)
- The Shrine (2011)
- Sliver (1993)
- Speed 2: Cruise Control (1996)
- Spider-Man 3 (2007)
- Spiderhole (2011)
- Spring Forward (2000)
- Starting Out in the Evening (2007)
- Sugar Hill (1994)
- Sunset Strip (1999)
- Tales From the Golden Age (2011)
- Tank 432 (2016)
- The Tenant (1976)
- Tetsuo III: The Bullet Man (2011)
- Things to Come (2016)
- This Christmas (2007)
- Three Blind Mice (2009)
- Three Musketeers (2011)
- Trapped Model (2019)
- The Trip (2011)
- The Trip to Italy (2014)
- The Trip to Spain (2017)
- Trishna (2012)
- Trivial (2007)
- The Truth About Cats & Dogs (1996)
- Waiting for Guffman (1997)
- Waiting Room (2008)
- We Are What We Are (2011)
- We Have Pope (2012)
- The Weather Man (2005)
- The Wedding Planner (2001)
- West Side Story (1961)
- When A Man Comes Home (2010)
July 2
- The Whistlers (2020)
July 3
- I Am Not Your Negro (2016)
- To the Stars (2019)
July 5
- Outcry: Complete Season 1 (Showtime)
July 8
- Bofuri: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, so I’ll Max Out My Defense: Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (Dubbed) (Funimation)
July 9
- Toilet-bound Hanako-kun: Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (Dubbed) (Funimation)
July 10
- Palm Springs (Hulu Original)
- Cake: Season 3 Premiere (FX)
- CMA: Best of Fest: Special (ABC)
- Smile Down the Runway: Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (Dubbed) (Funimation)
July 11
- China: The Panda Adventure (2001)
- Horses (2002)
- The Secret of Life on Earth (1993)
July 13
- My Scientology Movie (2015)
- The Rest Of Us (2019)
July 15
- Diary of a Prosecutor: Complete Season 1 (Viki)
- Plunderer: Season 1, Episodes 1-12 (Dubbed) (Funimation)
- Promised Neverland: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed) (Aniplex)
- Search: WWW: Complete Season 1 (Viki)
- The Weekend (2019)
July 17
- Into the Dark: The Current Occupant: New Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)
July 19
- Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love (2019)
July 20
- The Assistant (2019)
July 21
- Sorcerous Stabber Orphen: Season 1, Episodes 1-9 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
- The Last Full Measure (2019)
July 22
- Bolt (2008)
July 26
- 2099: The Soldier Protocol (2019)
July 27
- Jamie: Keep Cooking and Carry On: Complete Season 1 (Fremantle)
- Good Deeds (2012)
July 28
- Maxxx: Complete Season 1 (All3Media)
July 29
- Infinite Dendrogram: Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (Dubbed) (Funimation)
- Ladhood: Complete Season 1 (BBC)
July 30
- In My Skin: Complete Season 1 (BBC)
- Bull (2019)
- The Flood (2019)
July 31
- Brassic: Complete Season 1 (ITV)
- A Certain Scientific Railgun T: Season 3, Episodes 1-11 (Dubbed) (Funimation)
Leaving Hulu in July 31
- A Life Less Ordinary (1997)
- Batman Begins (2005)
- Billy the Kid (2013)
- The Chumscrubber (2005)
- Constantine (2005)
- The Dark Knight (2008)
- Destiny Turns on the Radio (1995)
- Diary of a Hitman (1991)
- The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)
- Freddy Vs Jason (2003)
- Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991)
- The Graduate (1967)
- I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)
- Lady in a Cage (1964)
- Men With Brooms (2002)
- Moll Flanders (1996)
- Mutant Species (1995)
- Planet 51 (2009)
- Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)
- The Skull (1965)
- Slums of Beverly Hills (1998)
- Soul Food (1997)
- Sprung (1997)
- Tamara (2006)
- Tank Girl (1995)
- Thelma & Louise (1991)
- Universal Soldier (1992)
- Wayne’s World 2 (1993)