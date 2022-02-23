Garth Brooks Brings Stadium Tour to Nashville

Garth Brooks is set to return to Nissan Stadium on April 16th at 7 pm.

“It’s great to have Garth Brooks back at Nissan Stadium,” said Burke Nihill, Tennessee Titans President and CEO in a release. “Not only is he the No. 1-selling solo artist in U.S. history, but he also does amazing things for our community, and we couldn’t be more proud to bring him back home to Nashville for what’s sure to be an electric show.”

Garth Brooks previous show at Nissan Stadium had to be canceled due to inclement weather. This will be the last stop on his stadium tour and the only show in the state of Tennessee.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 4th at 10 am.

The concert will feature in-the-round seating. There will be an eight-ticket limit per purchase. There are only three ways to purchase tickets: at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks; on the Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster, 1-877-654-2784; or through the Ticketmaster app on your mobile phone. Please note there will be no ticket sales at the venue box office on Friday, March 4.

Tickets will cost $94.95, all inclusive.

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS