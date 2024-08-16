Franklin Traffic Officer Recognized for Child Passenger Safety Initiatives

A member of the Franklin Police Department has been honored for his efforts to keep children safe in the car.

On Wednesday, Officer Joe LeCates received the Child Passenger Safety Technician of the Year Award from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO). The recognition is given to a Tennessee law enforcement officer who has proved to be an exceptional advocate for child passenger safety as demonstrated by service to caregivers and children through programs, the number of hours worked at child passenger safety events, individual events at which they have worked, the conscientious compliance with record-keeping tasks, and a showing of passion for public service.

“This is a tremendous honor,” said LeCates. “I treasure the moments where I, and the rest of the Franklin Police Department, can give back and educate the families in our community. As a father and grandfather, I know that there is nothing more paramount than the safety of our precious cargo.”

Over the past 12 months, LeCates has organized six car seat check events at local daycares and preschools, providing education, resources, and guidance. He has personally checked more than 135 car seats this last year, ensuring that each caregiver is confident in their own ability to install the seats in the future.

“His (LeCates) efforts in educating parents on the proper installation and use of child safety seats have undoubtedly made a significant impact in preventing injuries and saving lives,” said THSO Deputy Director Jason Ivey before presenting LeCates with his award. “He is always willing to take a few minutes from his normal duties to check a car seat for a worried parent.”

LeCates has been a member of the Franklin Police Department for more than 13 years.

