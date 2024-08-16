OBITUARY: Charles Danny Humphrey

Charles Danny Humphrey, age 71, a resident of Spring Hill, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, at his residence.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2024, at 11:00 AM at Johnsons Chapel Baptist Church, with Gary Fewell officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in Johnsons Chapel Cemetery. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Born on April 19, 1953, in Williamson County, Tennessee, Danny was the son of the late Early Hardin Humphrey and the late Ruby Grace Beard Thomas. He dedicated his entire career working as a self-employed carpenter. He was a true outdoorsman who enjoyed tinkering with and fixing lawnmowers. Danny attended Johnsons Chapel Baptist Church and Jones Chapel Church of the Nazarene.

He is survived by his wife, Dawn “Michelle” Humphrey of Spring Hill, daughter, Melissa Kay Humphrey Howell of Leipers Fork, step son, Shane Jones of Leipers Fork, siblings, Erline (Leon) Waller of Franklin, Margaret (Barron) Bennett of Burwood, Ronnie Dale (Judy) Humphrey of Hohenwald, Carolyn Kay Jackson of Franklin, Randy Dean Humphrey of Culleoka, and Reba Owens of Culleoka, grandchildren, Bradley Howell, Alesha Howell, Shayle Howell, Gavin Jones, great grandchildren, Hunter, Wyatt, Easton, Dawson, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Cody Howell, great grandson, Sterling Howell, and siblings, Earl Wayne Humphrey, Brenda Joyce Tidwell, and step father, Norman Thomas.

