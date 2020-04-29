Franklin Man Arrested for Stabbing on Recreation Trail

Franklin Police Officers were called to a stabbing on a recreation trail near Ploughman’s Bend Drive, in the Chestnut Bend neighborhood, shortly after 6 pm, Tuesday night. In the end, a woman was punched in the face, a man was stabbed, and the suspect quickly arrested.

Detectives determined that two men and three women were walking on the trail with two young children and a puppy when the suspect, Casey Majors, became confrontational while approaching on his bicycle.

The situation escalated, and Majors punched a 23-year-old woman in the face. Others quickly came to her aid and pulled Majors off of her. Then, Majors pulled a knife and attacked a 38-year-old man who intervened, stabbing him in the bicep. Arriving officers took extraordinary measures to control the victim’s bleeding until paramedics arrived. The victim was rushed to an area trauma center where he was treated and later released. Both victims live nearby and had no connection to Majors.

Officers located Majors in the area and arrested him. Charged with Assault and Aggravated Assault, Majors is out of jail after posting the $30,000 bond set by the Magistrate. He is due in court on May 7.

