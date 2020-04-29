Franklin Athletic Club, located at 112 Rand Pl, is opening Friday, May 1st, 2020 at 10:00 am.

“We are very excited for the opportunity to open our doors to you, our loyal members – we have sincerely missed you! It is of the utmost importance that we work together to maintain good health and personal safety in order to remain open for business. Thank you for your patronage and for respecting and cooperating with these guidelines to keep your Athletic Club operating safely,” a statement from the Athletic Club reads.

In addition to strict adherence to CDC guidelines, the State recommends gyms and fitness/exercise facilities put into place an assortment of measures to protect consumers and employees. Franklin Athletic Club is implementing the following safety protocols in an effort to reduce the health risks for you, other members and our staff.

Here’s What Franklin Athletic Club is Doing:

Regular Cleaning of Facility Including Disinfecting High-Touch Surfaces.

PPE for All Staff: All staff will wear masks and gloves.

To help us maintain our safety protocols, we will maintain a single entry/exit point with either doors propped open or staffed so you do not need to contact doors. Regular Temperature Checks: Staff will receive temperature checks before being allowed to start their work shift. Members will be asked to receive temperature check and/or minimally answer health screening questions.

Members will be asked to self-scan to allow for limited contact entry. Adjusting Equipment Layout/Restrict Access to Some Equipment: All open areas inside the facility have been evaluated and redesigned where possible to help ensure social distancing of six feet between members.

Signage will be placed prominently throughout the facility to drive awareness of this requirement. Limiting Occupancy to 50% of Capacity

Limiting Operating Hours

Temporarily Closing Showers, Lockers, Changing Area, Sauna, Tanning Beds, Basketball & Racquetball and Other Group Congregating Areas (as applicable) until further notice.

(as applicable) until further notice. No Group Fitness Classes And Small Group Training until further notice

until further notice No Playroom Services until further notice

Guideline For Franklin Athletic Club Visitors:

Stay Home if You’re Sick: Members should stay home if you don’t feel well. If anyone in your household is currently ill or tested positive for COVID-19, stay home. Members of vulnerable populations, including those with underlying health conditions, are strongly encouraged to check with their doctor prior to visiting.

Members will have their temperature taken (if available) or asked questions regarding COVID-19 symptoms prior to check in. Keep Children at Home: We are unable to provide playroom services at this time.

Members are asked to bring their own mask or face covering and wear it at all times when in the gym. Come Dressed and Ready: Wear appropriate workout gear as the locker rooms including lockers, changing area and showers are temporarily closed.

All water fountains will be disconnected to avoid possible exposure so bring your own water or purchase water from vending. Keep Your Distance: Please exercise on designated equipment only and respect all signage regarding social distancing. Strive to maintain at least six feet between you and others whenever possible.

To ensure proper social distancing, our exercise areas will have a limited capacity. Wash or Sanitize Your Hands Upon Entering and Leaving Facility: All members are asked to wash your hands for a minimum of 20 seconds with soap and water or use hand sanitizer as frequently as possible, including when you arrive and before leaving club.

Please help reduce the risk of exposure by wiping down all equipment, weights, mats, etc. with the provided cleaning materials. Use Only One Piece of Equipment at a Time: Sorry, no circuits or super setting to ensure machines are cleaned after use.

To avoid unnecessary exposure, decrease congestion and allow for additional sanitization. Minimize Loitering and Unnecessary Conversations: We all want to catch up but please minimize your conversations so there’s no risk of excessive congregating or failure to comply with the minimum six feet distancing.

If you fall into this category for COVID-19 as identified by the CDC – including those who are over the age of 65 or those who have chronic medical conditions – take extra precaution or refrain from use of the facility during Phase 1 of re-opening. Show Patience and Kindness to Your Fellow Members and Staff: We are all here to improve our quality of life so let’s stay safe, healthy and limit stress while practicing additional patience during this re-opening process.