‘Fork & Vine Masquerade’ Fundraiser: A Bridgerton-Inspired Gala for Foster Youth

S.A.F.E (Safe, Affirming, Family Environment) is hosting its annual fundraiser, the “Fork & Vine Masquerade,” on Saturday, October 26 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Step into a world of imagination and celebration with the Bridgerton-meets-masquerade theme and enjoy a tastefully, curated food spread and fine wine pairing prepared by local BAM Foods. The evening will be filled with live entertainment, guest presenters and speakers, a silent and live auction, and a surprise guest.

The 200-seat event will be held under a tent in the “magic meadow” and surrounded by the rustic charm of Gratidude Ranch located just outside of Leiper’s Fork. This is the non-profit’s largest fundraiser of the year and helps fund programs and services that support foster families and foster children. Over 150 foster children were served last year through camps, birthday parties and other events, and guided through available foster services.

Jason Warner, the organization’s founder, explains, “S.A.F.E. started as a drop-in center for homeless youth. We had 60-70 young people coming in our doors, serving them meals and providing life skill training with guest professionals in the community. It was an eye-opening experience. We discovered that most of these youth attributed being homeless to ‘aging out’ of foster care. At 18, they are considered an adult and no longer qualify for state services in foster care. They do qualify for Extension of Foster Care (EFC), but to stay in EFC, they must go to a trade school or college (free tuition for any state college). Less than 5% of foster youth actually take advantage of this benefit.”

Warner adds, “We chose to follow the data. We decided to shift to programming that could reach and support foster youth prior to aging out, educating them on their options and benefits. Perhaps this could help prevent the homelessness that so many foster youth experience.”

Organizations and individuals can enjoy the evening of celebration and show their support through one of the following sponsorship levels:

For more information visit www.SupportSafe.org or purchase tickets directly at www.forkandvine.org.

