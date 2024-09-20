Franklin Firefighters Rescue Woman from Apartment Fire

Franklin Firefighters rescued a woman from an apartment fire at the IMT Residential community Thursday morning.

They were dispatched at 7:42 AM to the three-story, 24-unit building at 101 Gillespie Drive after a resident in a different building heard an alarm and called 911. Due to the caller’s uncertainty about the alarm’s exact location, firefighters were initially sent to the wrong building. Apartment staff quickly directed them to the correct site.

When they arrived on scene, firefighters observed smoke outside the building and immediately began investigating. They opened an unlocked door to a second-floor unit, finding heavy smoke inside. They quickly searched the apartment and found one victim lying on the couch. Two firefighters carried her to safety before extinguishing the fire, which was contained to the kitchen.

Franklin Fire Marshal Andy King said the woman sustained smoke inhalation injuries and was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center by Williamson Health EMS. He said the fire started on the stovetop, igniting common household items and cardboard. Although the apartment had automatic fire sprinklers, the flames did not reach a temperature high enough to activate them.

Damage was limited to the apartment where the fire started, estimated at $5,000.

