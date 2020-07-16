



First Horizon Bank, member of the First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN) family of companies, announced it has promoted Lucas Doppler to relationship manager, vice president with its Middle Tennessee commercial banking team. Doppler is dedicated to serving core commercial and middle market companies in the Middle Tennessee Region and will be based at the bank’s Hill Center office in Brentwood, reporting to Community Bank President Joe Walker.

“In his 11 years with First Horizon Bank, Lucas has proven to be a leader and trusted, valued member of our commercial banking team,” said Renee Drake, executive vice president, Middle Tennessee commercial banking manager. “This well-deserved promotion recognizes his dedication to serving our clients and helping First Horizon Bank grow our presence in Middle Tennessee.”

A veteran banker with 18 years of experience, Doppler will be responsible for managing client relationships and new business development in Middle Tennessee. He joined First Horizon Bank as a credit analyst in 2009. Doppler earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Bemidji State University.

“It’s an honor to be part of the amazing team at First Horizon Bank in Middle Tennessee,” said Doppler. “First Horizon values the relationship we have with our clients and has all the resources needed to help them build their business. Moving our family to Nashville more than a decade ago to join First Horizon was one of the best decisions I made in my life, and I look forward to continuing to serve our clients in Middle Tennessee.”

About First Horizon

First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN), with $79 billion in assets, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to strengthening the lives of our associates, clients, shareholders, and communities. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates approximately 460 bank locations in 11 states across the Southeast. With more than 288 years of combined First Horizon Bank and IBERIABANK financial experience, the Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, mortgage, and title insurance services. First Horizon is recognized as one of the nation’s best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com



