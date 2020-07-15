



In partnership with the City of Brentwood, Williamson County Parks and Recreation (WCPR) is proud to announce the opening of the new Brentwood Splash Park at the Indoor Sports Complex in Brentwood, 920 Heritage Way.

At 10,000 sq. ft., this interactive, aquatic venue brings a unique water play opportunity to the community. Comprised of multiple play features, the Brentwood Splash Park includes: four slides, 2 double loop, 1 single loop and 1 straight slide; a series of ground and ring sprays, with a rain curtain of up to 27’; a 100 gallon dump bucket and 4 elevated platforms with sprays; plus, inclusive water activities, large shade areas and a new exterior admission building and restrooms.

Conversations between WCPR and the City of Brentwood began in 2018. After the success of opening the Franklin Splash Park in 2017, Williamson County Parks and Recreation Director, Gordon Hampton wanted to add another splash pad amenity to the department’s park system. With a proposed expansion to the Indoor Sports Complex already in progress, Mr. Hampton reached out to City of Brentwood officials to see if they would want to be involved in adding a splash park to the project. The City responded by matching county funds and adding $1.5 million to the development of the splash park. Brentwood Mayor, Rhea Little states, “We are thankful in Brentwood for our continued partnership with Williamson County. The splash pad is another excellent example of a recreational venue that provides fitness opportunities, especially for children. These amenities continue to enhance the quality of life in Brentwood.”

Construction on the Brentwood Splash Park began in the fall of 2019, and opening day will be Friday, July 17, 2020. The splash park will be open to the public, Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.; Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Sunday, 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. General admission is $4 for adults; and $2 for youth (ages 3-17) and seniors (ages 55+); or included with any WCPR department pass. Admission will be limited, visitors will be screened and social distancing practices will be required. For detailed information on scheduling, operation policies and procedures visit www.wcparksandrec.com.



