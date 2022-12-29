First-Ever Chipotle Opening in Columbia

This Friday, December 30, Chipotle Mexican Grill opens its first-ever location in Columbia.

The new Chipotle is located at 610 S. James M. Campbell Blvd, just 10 minutes from Columbia’s historic downtown square.

The location will even feature a Chipotlane, a drive-thru pickup lane that allows customers to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars.

The new Columbia Chipotle will be open every day 10:45am – 10pm .

The first 5 people in line receive complimentary Chipotle Goods merchandise

Guests who sign up for Chipotle Rewards will receive free chips and guac after their first purchase.

Chipotle is hiring at the new Columbia location and across the U.S. There are on average 25 jobs per location, with competitive benefits, including a crew bonus with the opportunity to earn an extra month’s worth of pay each year, a debt-free college degree program and English as a second language and access to mental healthcare for employees and their families. Find more at chipotle.com/careers.