Spring Hill Furniture & Gift Store Soulmates and Sawdust to Close

The hand-crafted furniture and gift store, Soulmates and Sawdust in Spring Hill, announced it will close in January. The closure was announced on social media.

“Despite much uncertainty, we feel it is time to announce that we will close the store on January 29th. We ask that you pray we will see God’s plan for us more clearly in the coming weeks,” they shared.

The store is offering discounts from 20 – 60 percent off items in the store. The only item not discounted is jewelry.

Find Soulmates and Sawdust at 5322 Main Street, Spring Hill. Hours of operation are Wednesday- Saturday, 10 am – 5 pm.

For the latest updates, visit Soulmates and Sawdust here.