Everything New Coming to Disney Plus July 2024

Coming to Disney+ this July 2024

Monday, July 1

SHARKFEST

Attack of the Red Sea Sharks

Baby Sharks in the City

Shark Attack 360 (S1, 8 episodes)

Shark Beach with Anthony Mackie: Gulf Coast

Shark vs. Ross Edgley

Sharks Gone Viral

Supersized Sharks

Tuesday, July 2

The Acolyte – Episode 6 at 6pm PT

In Lucasfilm’s “The Acolyte,” an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems. The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss. Leslye Headland created the series, based on Star Wars by George Lucas, and serves as an executive producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King, and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers. Rayne Roberts, Damian Anderson, Eileen Shim, and Rob Bredow are the producers.

Wednesday, July 3

Bluey Minisodes – First 7 Minisodes Streaming

“Bluey Minisodes” is a collection of one- to three-minute shorts written by “Bluey” creator Joe Brumm and produced by Ludo Studio. The stories highlight funny and sweet moments featuring Bluey and Bingo, leaning into playful interactions and games that further explore the characters and world of “Bluey.”

Tuesday, July 9

The Acolyte – Episode 7 at 6pm PT

Friday, July 12

Disney Descendants (Sing-Along Version)

Disney Descendants 2 (Sing-Along Version)

Descendants 3 (Sing-Along Version)

Descendants: The Rise of Red

Premiere

Now Headmaster of Auradon Prep, former Villain Kid Uma extends an invite to the school to another VK – Red, the rebellious daughter of the tyrannical Queen of Hearts from Wonderland. The Queen of Hearts has long held a grudge against Auradon, especially against Cinderella, and seizes the opportunity to seek revenge when she drops her daughter off at school. When the Queen of Hearts incites a coup against Auradon, Red must team up with Cinderella’s perfectionist daughter Chloe as they travel back in time to try to undo the traumatic event that set the young Queen of Hearts down her villainous path.

Monday, July 15

Angels in the Outfield

Wednesday, July 17

America’s Funniest Home Videos (S27-29, 66 episodes)

Pupstruction (S1, 4 episodes)

Friday, July 19

EPCOT Becoming: Inside the Transformation

Sunday, July 21

NFL Flag Football Championship

Boys 15 Under Final (3-4pm PT)

Girls 18 Under Final (4-5pm PT)

Disney+ will stream LIVE coverage of the inaugural event from Canton, Ohio, a 30-game showcase featuring the top 15U boys and 18U girls teams competing for the NFL FLAG Championship title.

Wednesday, July 24

Firebuds (S2, 13 episodes)

Wednesday, July 31

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S3, 5 episodes)

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Camp Minnie (S1, 6 episodes)

