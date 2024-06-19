Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe Delivers the Flavor with Summer Offerings

It wouldn’t be summertime without a juicy burger and a cool slice of watermelon, which is why Taziki’s Mediterranean Café has put together two new limited-time offers featuring these seasonal staples.

From now through Sept. 8, at all Taziki’s locations, fans can experience these summer classics with a Mediterranean twist:

Watermelon Spinach Salad – This craveable salad comes loaded with sweet watermelon, fresh basil, roasted pecans and crumbled feta cheese on a bed of leafy spinach. Add a protein like Grilled Chicken Kebobs for a salad that’s out of this world. The salad starts at $8.25. The price of additional protein varies.

“We are excited to add these two new, flavorful items to our summer menu,” said CEO Dan Simpson. “Our Watermelon Spinach Salad is light and fruity and perfect for the season. The much-anticipated summer rendition of our beloved Lamb Burger is also back. We invite our fans – and all Mediterranean food lovers – to visit their favorite Taziki’s and try something new and delicious!”

With nearly 100 locations in the U.S., Taziki’s is the go-to place for a modern twist on Mediterranean fare. To learn more about this hyper-growth restaurant named “#1 Mediterranean Franchise in 2022” by Entrepreneur Magazine, visit TazikisFranchising.com . For more information about Taziki’s, visit Tazikis.com .

Source: Taziki’s

