Eggs Up Grill Announces Plans to Expand in Franklin and Spring Hill

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Eggs Up Grill, a breakfast, brunch, and lunch brand with 55 restaurants in the Carolinas, Georgia, Florida, Virginia and Tennessee, plans to expand in Nashville, and specifically Smyrna, Franklin, Spring Hill, and the surrounding areas, and is seeking multi-unit franchisees. The Brand identified the market for expansion after its first Tennessee restaurant opened this week in Johnson City.

According to an Eggs Up Grill rep, other targeted locations include Franklin, Spring Hill, Gallatin, Hendersonville, Mt. Juliet, Lebanon, La Vergne, Murfreesboro, Columbia, and Brentwood.

Eggs Up Grill, ranked two years consecutively as the no. 1 breakfast franchise in 2021 and 2022 by Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500® and recently named a 2022 Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review, entered 2022 with accelerating momentum in both average restaurant sales and new restaurant growth. The Brand closed out 2021 with an average unit volume (AUV) exceeding $1 million, same-store sales up 17 percent over 2019, and 26-percent growth from July to December. Eggs Up Grill opened nine new restaurants in the last 12 months and signed five franchise agreements in the fourth quarter of 2021.

“We are extremely excited to be operating in the Volunteer State, and look forward to future growth throughout Tennessee,” said Eggs Up Grill CEO Ricky Richardson. “The business friendly climate, booming growth, and thriving culture in Tennessee makes it a great move for our brand. We look forward to expanding in the community of Smyrna, and serving our neighbors for breakfast, brunch, and lunch.”

With locations across Georgia, Florida, the Carolinas and Virginia, and Tennessee, Eggs Up Grill offers seasonal items and its full menu for dine-in or order online for takeout or delivery. Menu categories include omelets and benedicts prepared with fresh, hand-cracked eggs, pancakes, waffles and breakfast sandwiches, as well as classic breakfast entrees. Lunch choices include juicy burgers, tasty sandwiches, wraps, salads and bowls. The menu also offers gluten-friendly options and a kids’ menu. The full menu is available open to close, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. All locations are individually owned and operated by a local member of the community, providing great-tasting, freshly prepared breakfast, brunch and lunch options.

Eggs Up Grill has been setting new restaurant-opening records for three years in a row, growing eight to 10 restaurants per year. Its 2022 outlook includes 20 new restaurants and expansion into three new states; the Brand will enter Alabama in the first quarter of 2022 and is in active discussions with multi-unit prospects in Texas and Mississippi.

For more information on Eggs Up Grill franchise opportunities, visit https://eggsupgrillfranchise.com/.