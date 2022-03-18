Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1. Shades of St. Patrick Ghost Tour at Lotz House
Saturday, Mar. 19, 6 pm
Lotz House, 1111 Columbia Avenue, Franklin
Specially offered evening tour, take a chance to experience the spirits and another unexplained phenomenon that are said to haunt the historic home.
Reservations are required by calling 615-790-7170.
2. Maxwell Tyler at Berry Farms
Saturday, March 18, 7 pm
Residence Inn, 8078 Berry Farms Crossings, Franklin
Visit Berry Farms for a free show from Maxwell Tyler on Saturday evening.
3. TEDx Franklin
Saturday, Mar. 18, 10:30 am
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
Find tickets here.
4. Sports Card Show
Saturday, Mar. 19, 9 am – 3 pm
National Guard Armory, 844 N James Campbell Blvd, Columbia
It’s a free event hosted by Dad’s Dugout to find just the perfect collectible.
5. Goldfish Franklin Family Swim Event
Friday, Mar. 18, 6:30 – 8 pm
1113 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin
Check out the Friday Family Swim and bring a friend! Current members may now bring a friend to all Family Swims!! These are a great opportunity for your super swimmer to practice their skills or just plan for a super splashy playdate! Friday Family Swims are EVERY Friday from 6:30 pm-8:00 pm.
Cost is $5 per child ages 12 and under with a $15 family max. Adults and youth ages 13 and up swim FREE. Payment will be taken at the facility.
Register here.