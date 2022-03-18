Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

3. TEDx Franklin

Saturday, Mar. 18, 10:30 am

Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin

Come join TEDxFranklin’s Inaugural Event of Thought Leader Speakers 12 Speakers x 12 Minutes Each for a full day 10:30 am – 6:00 pm with a mix of live performances and thought-provoking talks that answers two of TED’s questions: 1) What is the Big Idea 2) Why is it Worth Sharing?

The inaugural theme Good Vibrations sets the tone for a city that has endured a pandemic, integrated the California invasion, and rivals Nashville for the heart of music talent. Three blocks of conversation to include “Vibrations of Words, Sound, and Music” “Humanitarian” and “Civic.”

Find tickets here.