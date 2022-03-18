Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Donna Vissman
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.

1. Shades of St. Patrick Ghost Tour at Lotz House

lotz house
photo from Lotz House

Saturday, Mar. 19, 6 pm
Lotz House, 1111 Columbia Avenue, Franklin

Specially offered evening tour, take a chance to experience the spirits and another unexplained phenomenon that are said to haunt the historic home.

Reservations are required by calling 615-790-7170.

 

2. Maxwell Tyler at Berry Farms

Maxwell Tyler
photo from Maxwell Tyler

Saturday, March 18, 7 pm
Residence Inn, 8078 Berry Farms Crossings, Franklin

Visit Berry Farms for a free show from Maxwell Tyler on Saturday evening.

 

 

3. TEDx Franklin

tedxfranklin
photo from TEDxFranklin

Saturday, Mar. 18, 10:30 am
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin

Come join TEDxFranklin’s Inaugural Event of Thought Leader Speakers 12 Speakers x 12 Minutes Each for a full day 10:30 am – 6:00 pm with a mix of live performances and thought-provoking talks that answers two of TED’s questions: 1) What is the Big Idea 2) Why is it Worth Sharing?
The inaugural theme Good Vibrations sets the tone for a city that has endured a pandemic, integrated the California invasion, and rivals Nashville for the heart of music talent. Three blocks of conversation to include “Vibrations of Words, Sound, and Music” “Humanitarian” and “Civic.”

Find tickets here. 

 

4. Sports Card Show

dads dugout sport card show
photo from Dad’s Dugout

Saturday, Mar. 19, 9 am – 3 pm

National Guard Armory, 844 N James Campbell Blvd, Columbia

It’s a free event hosted by Dad’s Dugout to find just the perfect collectible.

5. Goldfish Franklin Family Swim Event

photo by Donna Vissman

Friday, Mar. 18, 6:30 – 8 pm
1113 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin

Check out the Friday Family Swim and bring a friend! Current members may now bring a friend to all Family Swims!! These are a great opportunity for your super swimmer to practice their skills or just plan for a super splashy playdate! Friday Family Swims are EVERY Friday from 6:30 pm-8:00 pm.

Cost is $5 per child ages 12 and under with a $15 family max. Adults and youth ages 13 and up swim FREE. Payment will be taken at the facility.

Register here. 

