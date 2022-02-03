Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast and Help Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams Beat World Record

If you were told as a kid, you can’t eat ice cream for breakfast, here is one exception.

Saturday, February 5 is Ice Cream for Breakfast Day, and Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams want to set the world record for most people eating ice cream for breakfast. But, they need everyone’s help!

The record to be beaten, according to the Guinness Book of World Records, is 288. That was achieved on September 17, 2021 in Solingen, Germany by Codecentric AG. The participants had prepared homemade ice cream to use in this record attempt.

What do you have to do to participate? Just snap a shot of yourself eating ice cream – any ice cream – between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and noon on February 5. Then share it on your favorite social media channel using the hashtag #IceCreamIsBreakfast.

If you don’t have any ice cream at home, or just want to try something they have created just for the event, come to any Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams location beginning at 9:00 a.m. until noon on the big day. They will have scoops of their new Maple Soaked Pancakes ice cream available.

Their Maple Soaked Pancakes ice cream tastes like fluffy pancake bites floating in swirls of salted butter and Vermont maple syrup. On their website, they say that the flavor is so good it makes you want to dance! It is now available in their shops, online, and via the Jeni’s app for pickup and local delivery if you want to have some on hand for the big event.

According to the website nationaltoday.com, this holiday was invented in Rochester, New York in the middle of a blizzard one winter in the 1960s. It always falls on the first Saturday in February. The event has caught on around the world, and it is now celebrated in Nepal, Germany, New Zealand, Honduras, Israel and China.

You can also add some ice cream for breakfast energy to your T-shirt drawer with a look that seamlessly transitions from day to night and back again. Jeni’s collaborated with Berlin-based artists Ben&Julia for a limited-edition shirt made strictly for kicking back and relaxing (or whatever) before, after, or while eating ice cream for breakfast (or whenever). The shirt is sold online only. Purchase here.

Plus, five lucky participants will win a 12-month Pint Club membership so you can eat ice cream for breakfast all year long.

Find all of the details at jenis.com.