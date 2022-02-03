Aubree P. Boutique to Close in Downtown Franklin

After over five years in downtown Franklin, Aubree P. Boutique announced via social media the boutique is closing at the end of February. The boutique is located at 117 3rd Avenue North, Franklin.

Owner Aubree Parker stated, “I have unfortunately lost my lease. The opportunity in 2016 to start my business under this roof of a beautiful shop allowed me to envision and create a business around fashion, which I have always loved greatly. It saw me through many ups and downs in life, while standing strong throughout the challenges brought forth during a global pandemic.”

While the boutique’s time is up at 3rd Avenue, they are looking for a new space. Customers can shop with Aubree P. Boutique inside City Farmhouse until February 28th. Hours of operation are Monday – Saturday, 10 am – 5 pm.

Be sure to visit the boutique online here.